The beauty looked absolutely radiant in her bath towel and slippers, exuding holiday relaxation

Her famous friends shared their reactions to the post with many peeps celebrating Amanda's happiness

Amanda Du Pont continues to mind her business alongside the sunny and sandy shores of Dubai. The actress took to her Instagram account today, sharing a super intimate glimpse into one super luxurious breakfast spread.

Source: Instagram

It seems the lovely Amanda is soaking up all the sun she can get in the thriving Arab nation and is not letting any of the drama back home spoil her beautiful holiday.

Lots of her famous friends also headed to the comments section, celebrating the happy queen.

Check out some of the comments below:

rmva757 said:

"Looks delicious."

mphomakhelee said:

"A Pure Champ!!!!!"

minnie_dlamini said:

"Fit for a Queen."

Amanda du Pont unphased by the drama back home, poses with Bugatti's in Dubai

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that Amanda du Pont could be the face of 'unbothered' as she lives her best life driving supercars in Dubai. The actress has had a lot of negative energy around her in the past few weeks and so she took some time away to go live her best life.

If you follow Amanda du Pont on Instagram then you would know that the girl has been travelling up a storm this week. Her stories have shown her dining in Venice, having drinks in Germany and taking in breathtaking views in Turkey.

One post that really caught the attention of many was her mini stop in Dubai where she got to live her best life as a 'Bugatti babe'.

Followers absolutely enjoyed seeing her so happy again and took the comments to hype her up:

@im_zario wrote:

"Put the Bugatti aside, I mean look at God Creation❤️"

@amahle_mthombeni said:

"She is fearless and beautiful ❤️"

@piyushnagar simply commented:

"Mega vibes."

While Amanda is on her trip, The Citizen reports that Mama Jackie has taken legal action against the actress and Masechaba Khumalo as she demands an apology for the allegations they made against her and her son Jub Jub. It goes without saying that Amanda has far better things to focus on at the moment.

