Amanda Du Pont Unphased by the Drama Back Home, Poses With Bugatti’s in Dubai

Amanda du Pont's name has not left headlines since she bravely shared her GBV story involving Uyajola 9/9 host Jub Jub

The actress has since been involved in a legal battle with Jub Jub's mom, Mama Jackie, as the two have filed lawsuits against each other

While the drama continues to unfold, Amanda hopped in a plane to go get some downtime in the beautiful city of Dubai

Amanda du Pont could be the face of 'unbothered' as she lives her best life driving supercars in Dubai. The actress has had a lot of negative energy around her in the past few weeks and so she took some time away to go live her best life.

Amanda Du Pont is brushing off the hate and living her best life as she travels. Image: @amandadupont

Source: Instagram

If you follow Amanda du Pont on Instagram then you would know that the girl has been travelling up a storm this week. Her stories have shown her dining in Venice, having drinks in Germany and taking in breathtaking views in Turkey.

One post that really caught the attention of many was her mini stop in Dubai where she got to live her best life as a 'Bugatti babe'.

Followers absolutely enjoyed seeing her so happy again and took the comments to hype her up:

@im_zario wrote:

"Put the Bugatti aside, I mean look at God Creation❤️"

@amahle_mthombeni said:

"She is fearless and beautiful ❤️"

@piyushnagar simply commented:

"Mega vibes."

While Amanda is on her trip, The Citizen reports that Mama Jackie has taken legal action against the actress and Masechaba Khumalo as she demands an apology for the allegations they made against her and her son Jub Jub. It goes without saying that Amanda has far better things to focus on at the moment.

Here is a look at some extra moments from her envious trip.

Amanda Du Pont thanks fans for love and support, heartbroken by others with similar experiences

Briefly News reported that Amanda du Pont has probably been one of those most talked-about people in Mzansi this week. After Jub Jub's Podcast and Chill interview aired, the actress was completely appalled to hear her abuser speak about her like a trophy. Amanda took to social media to share her heartbreaking survival story.

EWN reported that Amanda du Pont had her legal team serve MacG papers for inciting the conversation that had him and Jub Jub laughing and high fiving over one of the most traumatic incidents of her life. The lawsuit was in response to the podcaster demanding she apologises for the comments she made about his character.

After bravely telling her story, Amanda saw a whole band of men and women come together and support her. The actress felt so overwhelmed as #WeBelieveAmanda was trending all over social media. du Pont took to Instagram to thank her fans for being behind her as she relived her trauma.

