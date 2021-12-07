Amanda du Pont coming out about her gender-based violence story with former partner Jub Jub has encouraged many others to come forward

The actress has been so overwhelmed by the number of people who are choosing to stand by her and took time to thank those who have her back

In the same breath, Amanda shared how devastated she was to hear about every other GBV story that came to light shortly after hers

Amanda du Pont has probably been one of those most talked-about people in Mzansi this week. After Jub Jub's Podcast and Chill interview aired, the actress was completely appalled to hear her abuser speak about her like a trophy. Amanda took to social media to share her heartbreaking survival story.

EWN reported that Amanda du Pont had her legal team serve MacG papers for inciting the conversation that had him and Jub Jub laughing and high fiving over one of the most traumatic incidents of her life. The lawsuit was in response to the podcaster demanding she apologises for the comments she made about his character.

After bravely telling her story, Amanda saw a whole band of men and women come together and support her. The actress felt so overwhelmed as #WeBelieveAmanda was trending all over social media. du Pont took to Instagram to thank her fans for being behind her as she relived her trauma.

Her caption read:

"Completely overwhelmed with all your love and support and broken by all your messages of how many of you have gone through the same thing! This is bigger than me…I’m glad we are taking this step together to combat GBV."

@motseopahle wrote:

"And we thank you for breaking silence #mbokodo ❤️"

@winnie_ntshaba commented:

"We love and support you my love ❤️❤️❤️❤️"

@abuza_K said:

"I certainly believe in you. Keep on keeping on ❤️"

More drama as Amanda Du Pont and MacG enter battle of lawyers over defamation of character case

Briefly News reported that The plot just keeps getting thicker and thicker between Amanda du Pont and the guys who sat down with Jub Jub for his Podcast and Chill episode.

MacG issued the actress an apology for inciting the questions about her relationship with the reality TV host but was deeply offended by her words and sent her an attorney's letter. Amanda has shown him that two can play that game.

ZAlebs reported that MacG had asked Amanda du Pont to retract her alleged tweet asking women who have ever been sexually assaulted by MacG to come forward in her DMs. This came after the controversial podcaster issued her an apology for the questions about her in the triggering interview with Jub Jub.

