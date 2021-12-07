Lady Du is no stranger to cyberbullies, receiving way too many unsolicited opinions about her talents, her body and her music

The Amapiano star has been thriving in the industry and has become a pro at clapping back when the loud-mouthed trolls come knocking

Du has shared some pearls of wisdom with her followers on how to cope when the bullies are messing with you and the mindset needed to brush it away

Lady Du has said time and time again that she will always remain unfazed by the negative comments about her. The musician shared a touching post on how to feel like you're enough in order to beat the bullies.

The Dakiwe hitmaker has become the clap-back queen after TimesLIVE reported that a few sour lemons came at her telling the Amapiano star that she can't DJ. The talented celeb was not having it and quickly put the troll in their place. Lady Du told the commenter:

"I’ve been playing since I was 10. I play better than I sing. That’s not for you to even comment on. I’m a skilled DJ. Lapho (there) I don’t even need opinions."

ZAlebs reported that the internet bullies don't seem to be giving up. The singer took to Instagram to share exactly how she feels about what people hiding behind their keyboards have to say. Besides being unbothered, Lady Du let the peeps know that she has way too self love to think twice about the negativity. She wrote:

"Learn to fill yourself with sooo much love that anything negative boosts your confidence even more because it means uyabanyisa babes!!!! Remember this, a dog does not bark if the car isn’t moving. Love yourself just the way you are."

