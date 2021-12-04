“Taking Notes”: Man Has SA in Stitches, Prints Bae’s Face on All His Stuff

One man has some peeps laughing after putting his girlfriend's face on a lot of his personal items

The young man printed her face on his coffee mug, his bedroom blankets and even on a suitcase

Some peeps feel the young man is doing absolutely too much and headed to the comments to share their reactions

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

A local man has Mzansi left with some mixed feelings after plastering his lady's face all over a bunch of his personal items. While some people found the gesture super cute, others felt the young man may have taken it just a step too far.

A local man has Mzansi left with some mixed feelings after plastering his lady's face all over a bunch of his personal items. Images: @kulanicool/Twitter

Source: Twitter

, Twitter user @kulanicool shared a snap of the excentric lover boy.

He sips on a coffee mug, pushes his luggage and rocks the bedroom sheets all with her face on them.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

While some social media users were here for the super loved-up vibes, others felt it wasn't the smoothest move.

Check out some of the comments below:

@Alphacode__ said:

"This level is very dangerous when things go south. I'm sure I don't need to explain further."

@TheVMahlatji1 said:

"In Mzansi you’ll regret ever doing this, you just advertised your girl."

@Fhu_Gretchen said:

"Love is in the air mos."

@NjabuloNdumo said:

"There I was thinking it’s David Genaro."

@Siyabon00556651 said:

"Andizi to this level"

Wife turns to social media to find job for ‘hurt’ husband, inspires many

In more relationship news, Briefly News previously reported that a woman identified as Evelyne Kumwenda has proven love has no limits to what you can do for your partner after going on Facebook to appeal for a job on behalf of her husband.

Loyal wife tries to help hubby get job

The lady had commented on a potential employer, Mubita C. Nawa's post, marketing trucks for people who wish to hire them.

This is what Kumwenda commented on the influencer's post:

"Mr Nawa, sorry to say this here but if you need drivers, please hire my husband, he's a holder of a Class C driver's license but isn't working and it hurts me to see him so broken because he can't provide for his family."

Her comments attracted other reactions from people who were touched by her love for the husband, that rather than leaving him, she was willing to help him get a job.

Here are some reactions to her comment:

Elias Sikacheya said:

"She's very blessed indeed. Such women are few. Can anybody in a position to help come to her aid."

Geoffrey Lesa asked:

"So it's true we have women who can help like this? God bless you, mama."

Cornelius Zambrota Musukwa commented:

"Your request is under heaven's scrutiny, very soon your prayer shall be answered, mark my words."

Nchimunya Mulindi said:

"You have just portrayed a picture of a caring and loving wife. God will surely do the best for you, if it were other people, they could have found ways of leaving the husband."

Rodger Mulawo commented:

"Very few women would stand by their husbands when they are not working, worse even looking for a job for him on Facebook. I hope he will not dump you when he gets a job."

Source: Briefly.co.za