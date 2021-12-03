Lady Du Reflects on 2021, Advises Mzansi Peeps to Gear Up for Next Year

Lady Du has reflected on 2021 and advised her followers who did not achieve their goals to gear up for next year

The Amapiano vocalist said she's happy with how her life changed this year as she recorded music with top stars and toured the country

The stunner's music is on high rotation on radio and TV stations and her fans thanked her for advising them to use this December to prepare for 2022

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Lady Du has taken to social media to reflect on 2021. The Amapiano vocalist also encouraged peeps who did not achieve their dreams this year to continue pushing until their dreams come true.

Lady Du has advised her peeps to prepare for 2022. Image: @ladydu_sa

Source: Instagram

In her lengthy post, the DJ expressed that she's happy with how her life changed this year. She has featured in a number of yanos projects and her music is on high rotation on radio and TV stations across Mzansi.

Lady Du is also booked and busy. She's one of the most popular yanos artists in the country. Taking to Instagram, Lady Du advised her peeps to use the last days of December to prepare for next year. According to TshisaLIVE, the star added:

"Spend the last days of December writing down all the things you want next year. I am happy with how my life changed, I pray for the same for each and every one of you."

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Her followers took to her comment section to praise her for the great advice. Check out sone of their comments below:

kc_love3 said:

"The queen said it best."

anelisathandoor commented:

"My role model."

ntuthunyiki added:

"Love you so much ccwam, enkosi (thanks)."

Lady Du urges fans to use 9-to-5 salaries to finance their own dreams

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Lady Du has encouraged her fans to use their nine-to-five salaries to finance their own dreams or businesses. The successful Amapiano vocalist took to social media and penned a lengthy post about her come-up story.

Lady Du shared that she took the money she bagged from her normal jobs and injected it into her music career. The Umsebenzi Wethu hitmaker even shared that she used to pay her dancers from her own pocket when she was not doing well in the music industry.

Taking to Instagram, she asked her followers never to underestimate the jobs they are currently doing now just because their passion lies somewhere else.

Source: Briefly.co.za