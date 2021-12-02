A young woman from Groblersdal in Limpopo is the lucky winner of R50 million from the PowerBall plus jackpot

The 28-year-old was a general worker but has been struggling to find employment since 2016 and as such has been living off her mother's salary

She revealed her emotions after winning and shared her plans to spend the insane amount of money

An unemployed woman from Limpopo has come forward as the R50 million PowerBall Plus jackpot that was drawn two weeks ago. The 28-year-old is a former general worker who hails from Groblersdal.

Reports state that the lady has been battling to find work since 2016 and replying on her mothers "small income". The unnamed woman revealed that she played the PowerBall thanks to her boyfriend's encouragement.

Explaining her emotions, she said that she is scared and happy at the same time. She also feels overwhelmed due to her mixed emotions.

A woman from Limpopo bagged the R50m PowerBall plus jackpot. Image: Stock Photo / Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

According to TimesLIVE, the young lady revealed that she wants to use the money to assist her mother and partner's mom. Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza stated that they are offering the woman counselling as well as financial advice - at no cost.

A post on social media gained tons of responses from Saffas about the lady's win, check it out below:

Read some of the responses below:

@VistaNob responded with:

"Lotto has its own target market. The unemployed, security guards, cleaners, garden boys, petrol attendants, etc. How convenient."

@Boipelo_2 shared:

"She must take the money to the nearest police station."

@Thabethe_Ra added:

"People from Limpopo are notorious for winning the lotto. Another from Limpopo has won the Lotto twice."

Source: Briefly.co.za