The upcoming Powerball jackpot is R125 million as shared by SA lottery on their social media accounts

South Africans are rushing to their nearest lotto ticket sellers to make sure they put in that R5 to make a massive difference in their life

Many locals have used social media to share what they will be doing if or when they are on the receiving end of the life-changing jackpot

SA lottery shared a post on Twitter that the total estimated jackpots for the Powerball are a whopping R125 million. The lucky winner will be an instant millionaire and the thought of having that disposable money has Mzansi going wild.

South Africans are sharing their ideas for what the insane amount of cash could be used for. Some are humble, revealing that the money will be spent on education or other serious matters while others simply want a fancy car or luxury holiday.

What they do with their money is their prerogative, however, some responses were quite funny.

South Africans are rushing to get their Powerball lotto tickets as the jackpot is a whopping R125 million. Image: Stock Photo / Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Take a look at the tweet shared by SA lottery below:

Read some of the responses shared by Mzansi below:

@MabasaRodney said:

"#Powerball I've recharged my wallet on the national lottery app now whats left is to play my numbers towards winning the estimated Powerball jackpot R125 Million."

@GomolemoSA_ shared:

"Imagine getting to the ATM and you see that there's R125million in your bank account #Powerball."

@Riccosnow added:

"Guys pray for me so I can win this #Powerball jackpot we will share the money after winning those with lucky numbers can also share them sisonke comrades."

@muzibmathonsi said:

"Bafethu the #Powerball for today is estimated to be 125M go thatha your chances and millions with your R5."

@SHUKR4NI tweeted:

"I hope Eskom plays the #Powerball I am tired of loadshedding."

@mikassong added:

"I can't wait to quit my job after winning the R125 Million #powerball."

“We're not lucky”: Saffas left seriously jealous after someone wins R35m Lotto

Previously, Briefly News reported that Saffas reacted with envy to the news that one South African bagged a whopping R35 million after playing the Lotto. According to a statement released by Lotto and Ithuba, the player used ABSA mobile banking application to buy his R40 ticket.

Some people feel it’s always easy to win when banking with ABSA and some argue that it’s difficult to win when manually playing at a grocery store. The Lotto game regulator posted the news on Facebook:

“Congratulations to one ABSA Banking App player! You are the latest #LOTTO jackpot winner of R35,780,089.22 from the 25/09/21 draw. #Manual selection & ticket wager amount was R40.”

Source: Briefly.co.za