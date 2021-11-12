A luxury realtor from SA shared snaps of a stunning three-bedroom home worth almost R5 million in Gauteng and Mzansi wants it

Locals have been sbwling and praying to get their hands on the industrial home situated in the Copperleaf Golf Estate

The slate grey paint paired with the wooden finishings and the brick interior is absolutely to die for and peeps are trying to get their piece of the pie

Luxury realtor Mpho Botha graced the Twitter timeline with a stunning R4.95m industrial home in the Copperleaf Golf Estate, Gauteng. The three-bedroom, three-bathroom modernised homestead caught the attention of Saffas from all walks of life.

Mpho shared snaps of the inside of the house and the beautiful outside as well as an aerial shot. The home is painted in a sleek slate grey colour with wood finishings. The interior has an open brick setting that is absolutely picturesque.

Mzansians were finding all kinds of ways to get their hands on the attractive residence.

Mpho's post gained over 7 000 likes on the microblogging application with tons of responses from keen Saffas.

Read some of the hilarious and creative responses below:

@IronicVector shared:

"I really don't need 2 kidneys or lungs."

@jozman303 said:

"I will make an offer tomorrow after I play powerball. Just cross your fingers for me."

@honestlyspikin responded with:

"These houses are so beautiful. Rates and taxes are the problems. Imagine buying cash and having to pop out 10k every month after."

@MrfarmerRsa tweeted in response:

"The house talks to me but my bank balance is disappointing me."

@stofile_sthe believes:

"This looks worth more than R5mil."

@divinerakau added:

"Sbwl to be the buyer."

