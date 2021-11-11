Beautiful South African traditional healer Sis Gugu Ndabezitha dropped a few jaws when she posted a few pics of herself in a red dress

Standing in front of her Range Rover, the inspirational local beauty definitely knows how to get Mzansi talking

Saffas could not get enough of Ndabezitha as a simple “hello” attracted thousands of peeps to her feed

Sis Gugu Ndabezitha, (@sissgugu) a stunning and influential traditional healer, had Mzansi gawking when she rocked a beautiful red dress in front of her Range Rover. She captioned the tweet with a simple "hello" and that was all she needed to attract the attention of thousands of social media users.

Posed in the streets of Mzansi the and powerful woman reminded her followers that she isn't just a pretty face. From articles, features and even her own personal app the traditional healer has continuously gained the attention of locals.

The beauty of Ndabezitha drew over a hundred Saffas to her Twitter post. Peeps tried in their unique ways to shoot their shots with the local beaut.

This local beauty had Mzansi swooning over her in the comments section. Image: @sissgugu

Source: Twitter

Take a look at her breathtaking snaps below:

Read some of the comments she received below:

@ThabsT99 shared:

"Cute red dress and the backdrop is so refreshing. The sun with the face also is doing things. These are very vibrant pics. Thanks for gracing us."

@ATshitsha said:

"Ever gorgeous!"

@LiterallyKhumo wrote:

"I’d never talk to anybody if I looked like this."

@Thembisile_Q stated:

"This dress was made in your body nhe."

@__Seboo tweeted:

"This colour looks good on you yerrrr."

@bigsharks2 added:

"Can I be your photographer ma'am asseblief?"

