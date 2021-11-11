A local beauty influencer participated in the '2015 vs 2021' challenge and left South Africans with their jaws on the floor

Shatadi Phalane is a social media influencer shared her throwback snap alongside her recent selfie and peeps admired her awesome transformation

Shatadi's powerful selfies have peeps shooting their shots from all directions as they try their best to get her number

Shatadi Phalane is proving what a difference six years can make to a person's life. The local beauty shared her throwback snap and a recent selfie on Twitter as part of the '2015 vs 2021' challenge.

Shatadi found what makeup style works for her and perfected her selfie angles. The beauty influencer's post went viral, gaining over 4 000 likes from Saffas who were left asking questions about her glow-up.

She received tons of compliments as well from tweeps who were impressed by her transformation.

A stunning local beauty influencer shared her glow up online and Mzansi is swooning. Image: @shatadi_phalane

Take a look at her post below:

Read some of the witty pickup lines and compliments she received below:

@WhiteDarki said:

"I'm lost for words!"

@Katekani_M noticed:

"Second frame looks like you removed your piercing."

@ManInblack_ZA wrote:

"2021 is like McDonald's, I'm loving it."

@RealThatso_M tweeted:

"Always been beautiful."

@maddie_sebogiso responded with:

"I don't believe it."

@Boobah_12 added:

"You even got younger! So pretty!"

