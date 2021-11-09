@PholosoM_ shared her stunning transformation with her followers who could not believe it was her in the throwback snap

According to the local beauty, the 2015 pic was from when she was in the church - she still seems to have her strong faith as she hosts a Church Space on Twitter

Her more recent image shows her beautiful transformation into the breathtaking young lady she is today

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

The '2015 vs 2021' throwback photo challenge is dominating the Twitter streets and @PholosM_ has absolutely crushed it. Pholoso's throwback snap had many questioning what in the world she was doing six years ago.

Clad in a striped tee with a knitted headpiece with an old-school smartphone, the 2015 image is hella nostalgic. The new snap from this year shows the stunning young lady in a beautiful purple ensemble with glasses and a beaming smile.

A local woman had the country in awe of her amazing '2015 vs 2021' transformation. Image: @PholosoM

Source: Twitter

Take a look at her post below:

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Below are some of the responses left by shook Saffas:

@SthembelaM shared:

"This can’t be 2015, wena don’t lie."

@MorolongZA said:

"Total transformation."

@Malatjie_ stated:

"Church and it's regalia holding our youth back."

@ThakhaniThakhie responded with:

"Yaa no, you won this challenge. I have no words."

@FreeJZNow added:

"I've so many questions NGO 2015."

@Akani_Mungoni asked:

"Nana is that really you?"

Couple's glow-up snap leaves Mzansi feeling all kinds of emotions: "Y'all are cruising nicely"

In other glow-up news, Briefly News previously reported that George Mnguni and his stunning bae Sasha Langa have stolen the hearts of Mzansi. Mnguni shared a throwback snap of himself and his bae from 2015 and added a pic of them from this year and the glow-up is amazing.

It is important to note that the duo made an adorable couple six years ago but their recent pic shows how they've matured together and developed their individual styles. Langa maintained her stunning red lip but the couple's ability to pose for the camera is immaculate.

The viral snaps have gained almost 37 000 likes with over 2 400 retweets and tons of replies.

Source: Briefly.co.za