Two close friends in university were hyped up after they achieved academic excellence together

In a TikTok video, two university students were celebrating when they got some good news in their emails at the same time

The post was inspiring, and many people commented raving about how the two were friendship goals

Two friends in varsity showed people that they were doing everything right. In a TikTok video, the pair were excited as they got good news about their academics.

2 University friends were excited when they got Golden Key emails in a TikTok video. Image: @mulangar19 / TikTok

The video of the friends celebrating their achievements touched many people. Online users flooded the comments to let the students know they were doing everything right.

University students make Golden Key

In a TikTok video, a young woman, @mulangar19, was celebrating that she and her friend got invitations to join the Golden Key Society. The academic organisation invites the top-performing students at universities to be a part of their cohort.

SA applauds academic high achievers

Many people thought the university students deserved a standing ovation. Netizens were raving about the ladies in the video. Read the comments below:

SBeautyhub joked:

"Angithi ninama ipad thina sisebenzisa amalaptop angasebenzi if awacharg"

Onalenna Barbie said:

"Lenna if I had an iPad I’d be a Golden Key member."

Tsholofelo Goba wrote:

"Chommie mina I have it, can I join!"

Dr Jernilo commented:

"It’s giving crème de la crème, congratulations . You deserve it."

therealnomsie gushed:

"Love this, the content we need on social media."

K_a_b_e_l_o_w added:

"Got it too, and it's been two year. But it doesn't excite me. Am I missing out? Should I just join it?"

MaSHINGA joked:

"Just looked at my friends and sighed."

