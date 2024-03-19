Two University of Stellenbosch students went around campus, spotting the most attractive pupil on the premises

The video of the pair attracted many views along with thousands of likes and many comments on TikTok

The clip entertained Mzansi as they flocked to the comment section with laughter, and others simply expressed their thoughts

Two stellies were on the hunt on campus to spot the most attractive leaners in a viral video that was making rounds on social media.

A TikTok video shows two University of Stellenbosch students spotting the most attractive students on campus. Image: @sihle_mdu

Source: TikTok

Students on a hunt on campus

The footage shared by @sihle_mdu on the video platform shows one of the ladies standing in the passageway, pointing out who she thought was attractive. As she pointed out, she smiled and nudged her head with shyness. While the clip continued, the other woman also spotted the various people who she thought were attractive on campus.

The video of the women captured the attention of many online users as it gathered over 894K views along with thousands of likes and many comments on TikTok.

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Watch the video below:

SA react to the women's clip

The video of the young ladies amused many people online as they rushed to the comments section with laughter, while others also shared their opinions on who they thought was attractive from the clip.

Seraph said:

"That brother with the crutches? I hear you LOUD AND CLEAR."

AllSeeingEye added:

"The first guy...I can carry him on my back if he wants."

Nicki wrote:

"Guy number 4 ...I stopped there, lol...."

Karabo commented:

"The 4th guy with military shorts bra I’d do anything for you, I’d sacrifice my life for you."

Melpii said:

"Y'all got good taste! I kept saying “damn” at every slowmo."

Broke Students: 2 Uni peeps and bad res conditions

Briefly News previously reported that university life is hard, especially for kids living in res, who are known for having extra struggles with not having food.

We look at two broke students who touched South Africa's hearts and one university that concerned netizens with its res living conditions. A broke university student from Johannesburg took to his TikTok account to share what he had to eat for the day.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News