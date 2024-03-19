A clip of men standing on top of a car roof as the pit bull tries to attack them left many online users in shock

In the viral Twitter video, one can see the three men standing on top of the car while the other was sitting in the front seat

Netizens were conflicted by the gentlemen as many asked themselves how they got on top of the car

These men were not backing off as they fought for their dear lives in a now-viral video making rounds on social media.

A pit bull attacked a group of men in a viral Twitter video. Image: Dageldog/Getty Image and Arg_images/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

A Pit bull attacked men

In an attempt to save their lives, these young men hopped onto a car roof as two pit bulls attacked them. The men bravely stood their ground and fought with the Staffordshire bull terrier dogfighting.

The video, which Veve posted on Twitter, shows one of the pit bulls circulating around the red car to try and attack the men, but they kept kicking the animal. As the video continued, the other pit bull left while one remained to continue battling it out with the gentlemen.

The man sitting in the front seat can be seen shouting at the animal with fear. The video of the gentlemen has gathered many views along with thousands of likes and comments on Twitter.

Many people were left terrified and in suspense as to what happened next.

Watch the video below:

People

Issa Mess said:

"I have so many questions."

Soul_naughty wrote:

"Wait let’s clap for this car it is super strong. Toyota GL."

khanya suggested:

"I would’ve gotten in the car while the dog was on the other side."

Nkhensi commented:

"I’m low-key hollering. But at the same time, this is kinda scary."

Peter Jenkinson said:

"Imagine if it got out with kids around."

Durban school employee takes multiple pit bull bites to save child from attack

Briefly News previously reported that a school employee in Durban suffered severe injuries while shielding a young child from a pit bull attack.

The incident happened outside a school in Gordon Road, prompting a rapid response from ALS Paramedics, reported SowetanLIVE. Garrith Jamieson, spokesperson for ALS Paramedics, reported that paramedics arrived at the scene to find the police had cordoned off the area around 7 am.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News