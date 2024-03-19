A group of models captivated the internet with their stylish, unique attires as they modelled in the kasi in a now-viral video

The Twitter video showcases the confidence and grace of the models and has gained many views along with thousands of likes and many comments

Netizens went wild over the rare fashion pieces and the overall idea of the fashion show as they flocked to the comments

A video captivated the attention of many people on social media in a now-viral Twitter clip which is making rounds on the internet.

Models showcase their stylish outfits in Kasi in a Twitter video. Image: Kasi Economy

Source: Twitter

Runway in kasi goes viral on Twitter

The footage shared by Kasi Economy on Twitter shows a group of models walking down in kasi as they showed off thier impressive fashion pieces. The women walked down the catwalk in African attires and formal dresses. The children followed through after all the adults unveiled thier stylish clothing. People who walked in the streets were amazed by the fashion show.

The clip gathered over 112K views, thousands of likes, and many comments.

Watch the video below:

People showed love and support to the models

The public received the concept of fashion shows well and loved it. Many flooded the comments section, where she dished out advice to the event management of the show on where they could have done better.

Urban Street Culture wrote:

"Not properly executed, but dope idea."

SandileKaMsibi simply said:

"Innovative."

The Villager In The City commented:

"This is cool, I think."

Mokete Mokgosinyane gushed over the video, saying:

"Brilliant... I Love it... I love it... I love it... Big ups."

Phi Ndlovu added:

"This is such a great idea!"

