Naomi Campbell vs Jacob Zuma: Mzansi divided of model's letter

Naomi Campbell decided to wade into the murky waters of South African political discourse

The recent unrest prompted her to write an open letter in which she reveals that South Africa is not the country she remembers

Mzansi was divided over her open letter to former president Jacob Zuma

Naomi Campbell waded into South Africa's political debate with an open letter to former president Jacob Zuma.

South Africans either cheered her on or demonised her for daring to criticise a former statesman.

The international supermodel said that South Africa is not the country she remembers with the recent unrest and Zuma's refusal to appear before the Zondo commission.

Briefly News took a look at what Mzansi had to say about Campbell's letter.

Social media users give their take on Campbell's letter to Zuma

@SithaleKgaogelo:

"Naomi Campbell has spoken nothing but the truth. Zuma has been a CURSE in this country! Truth be told, I stan a queen, amandala! ✊✊"

@Witness_MK:

"Naomi Campbell literally posted the truth.

But ke Truth hurts "

@wendz_Mmbengeni:

"Naomi Campbell spoke nothing but the truth... She really hit a nerve on some people here, the truth hurts."

Not everyone was on Campbell's side and a number of people were furious with her

@MelissaNe10:

"Naomi Campbell has no clue that South Africans have long passed Madiba's fake democracy stage. SAns are now celebrating real heroes like Biko, Sobukwe & Hani while fighting real issues like landlessness, poverty & systematic discrimination."

@TheRealPro7:

"Naomi Campbell is the face of Charles Taylor blood diamonds. Would you trust such a person to give a lecture on morality?"

@sephiritsikeli:

"Naomi Campbell will not survive this. SA loves President Jacob Zuma. She was not well informed."

