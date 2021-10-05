The EFF KZN Provincial Chairperson, Vusi Khoza, has shared the deplorable living conditions of a man named Ngoyi Biyela

Khoza says the man has no money for food and he doesn't even receive a monthly pension

He shared the story on Twitter and his followers are shocked at the images that show a makeshift home that's falling to pieces

Vusi Khoza, EFF KZN Provincial Chairperson, shared a heartbreaking post on his Twitter page about a man living in dire conditions. Khoza says the man has no money for food and his daily diet consists of drinking water from boiled tree barks.

This is the home of Ngoyi Biyela whose living conditions have Mzansi heartbroken. Image:Twitter/Vusi Khoza

In the post the Provincial Chairperson says:

"His name is Ngoyi Biyela, 59 years old. He lives here. No pension and no food. He boils tree barks & drinks the water to survive. That's his daily diet. He's from Ezikhumbeni area, Ward 24, Ulundi. A crime against humanity. Let's change Ngoyi's Life. Any form of assistance will do."

Khoza posted images of the man's makeshift home and it looks like it's made of reed and is falling to pieces.

Take a look at the post for yourself:

The comment section shows a shocked group of people who can't believe his living conditions and blame leadership. Some are looking for ways to help.

@FutureBite:

This is heartbreaking. I think people who want to assist will need more info, I can assist him with clothes but I am in Pretoria. @CocaCola_ZA got something to make our fellow citizen happy fam?"

@DannyMongezi:

"This is heartbreaking."

@NtshengedzeniMu:

"ANC should be proud that their looters leaders are emptying government coffers to enrich their families while poor are suffering."

@Jabulan03007015:

"Isn't uLundi an IFP stronghold? What are they doing about it?"

Collen Mashawana is at it again, building a home for Mkhulu Joseph after a lifetime living in abject poverty

In another similar story, Briefly News reported on an old man named Mkhulu Joseph who is living in a dilapidated shack with no windows, electricity, water and without a toilet. But thankfully, businessman and dedicated philanthropist, Collen Mashawana is helping Mkhulu build a new home.

Collen announced this in a Twitter post and received major support from his followers. He is demolishing Mkhulu's old home and plans to move the old man into a temporary home while his new one is under construction.

You best believe Twitter erupted with support. Here are some of the most heart-warming comments:

@MathebulaMbuso:

"Mr Collen Mashawana, you are great inspiration. Thank you for your contribution, help and faithfulness. We aspire to excel in business so we can help families whom are unable to help themselves like you do. GOD SPEED, SIR."

@Sylvester_Mathe:

"Imagine if that R500 billion was given to you Sir Collen? We would see no shacks and mud house in our rural and Alexander, your generosity is unmatched, prayer for more life and success to you is what we need to share to you. I salute you sir, corrupt ANC councillor never saw mkhulu."

Source: Briefly.co.za