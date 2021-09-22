Collen Mashawana is helping an old man, Mkhulu Joseph, build a brand new home to make his life better

Mkhulu lives in a broken-down shack without any windows, water or electricity

Collen posted the heart-breaking story and his followers are impressed with the businessman's limitless philanthropy

If you're plugged into the game-changers in Mzansi who are committed to transformation, you've probably heard of Collen Mashawana. This businessman and dedicated philanthropist found his next project in Soshanguve helping Mkhulu Joseph build a new home. He announced this in a Twitter post on 21 September and received major support from his followers.

Collen Mashawana uses his business success to help the poor. He is now working to build Mkhulu Joseph a new home. Image: Collen Mashawana/Twitter

Mashawana is demolishing Mkhulu's old home, which he labelled as a dilapidated shack in a previous Twitter post. The philanthropist plans to move the old man into a temporary home while his new one under construction.

Collen also shared another post where he shows his followers Mkhulu's living conditions . It is truly heart breaking that the old man is living with no windows, electricity, water and without a toilet.

You best believe Twitter erupted with support. Here are some of the most heart-warming comments:

@MathebulaMbuso:

"Mr Collen Mashawana, you are great inspiration. Thank you for your contribution, help and faithfulness. We aspire to excel in business so we can help families whom are unable to help themselves like you do. GOD SPEED, SIR."

@Sylvester_Mathe:

"Imagine if that R500 billion was given to you Sir Collen? We would see no shacks and mud house in our rural and Alexander, your generosity is unmatched, prayer for more life and success to you is what we need to share to you. I salute you sir, corrupt ANC councillor never saw mkhulu."

@NLuthada:

"Thank you sir for touching life in action not in promises, may the Lord multiply the fruits of your labour, your pockets should never dry."

Dad of newborn finds a surprise gift for baby hidden in newly bought washing machine, blown away by kindness

In a previous story, Briefly News reported about another act of kindness, but this time in the USA. A dad, Chris Blaze from Arizona, recently bought a second-hand washing machine and asked the private seller to reduce the price from $500 (R7.4k) to $400 (R5.9k).

He was a little cash-strapped after welcoming a new baby into the world. After the seller agreed, Blaze went home and while inspecting the machine, he found his $400 tucked away inside.

He also received the following message from the kind seller:

"Check the dryer, a gift for the new baby.”

Blaze was incredibly grateful and wrote a Facebook post about his experience.

"I got a message from him saying, 'Check the dryer, a gift for the new baby.' Man, words can not describe how grateful I am right now. I feel so blessed, I felt I had to share. Big shout out to the man David! Thank you so much!"

@Karen Eastman said:

"What a wonderful story! God bless that wonderful man. What an amazing blessing."

@Aggie Trimbur said:

"There's still beautiful people, thanks for sharing your story."

@Tonya Ellerbe said:

"There are some amazing and beautiful people in this world, I'm so glad you encountered one. Shout-out to David and congrats on the baby. Look at God!!"

Source: Briefly.co.za