Naomi Campbell took to social media to remember the late legend Nelson Mandela on the date of his birthday, 18 June

Sharing some of her fondest memories of the time she spent with Tata Mandela, Naomi touched on what an incredible man he was

Fans took to the comment section of Naomi’s post to honour Mandela and agree that he saw greatness in her

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

British model, actress and businesswoman Naomi Campbell took the time to remember the late legend Nelson Mandela on what would have been his birthday, 18 June.

Having had the privilege of meeting Madiba multiple times, Naomi knows what a truly great man he was. Naomi feels rooted in Africa and never fails to show her loyalty.

Taking to social media, Naomi shared a reel of pictures from the times she got to be in Tata Madiba’s presence. Naomi expressed her gratitude for the legacy Nelson left behind and thanked him for being “a testament to positive action”.

Naomi posted:

Fans flooded the comment section, letting Naomi know how lucky she was to have gotten to spend time with such a legend, and shared their memories of Mandela too.

@_Mosesi let Naomi know that Mandela saw the spark in her:

@AlfredTumblin shared a beautiful artistic graphic of Tata Mandela:

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

@NinoBrown415N wished everyone a happy Nelson Mandela Day:

Muvhango fam clears the streets in celebration of Mandela Day

As part of the 67 Minutes for Mandela Day, the popular television show Muvhango launched a campaign dubbed 'ReviveMzansi'.

Briefly News reported that spearheaded by actor Dingaan "DSK” Khumalo, who plays James Motsamai on the show, the campaign aims to mobilise both celebrities and fans to help in the clean-up of the places affected by the recent spate of unrest in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.

Speaking about the campaign, Dingaan said:

"On behalf of the 'Muvhango' family, l urge all South Africans and celebrities friends to join us in the ReviveMzansi campaign as part of the 67 Minutes for Mandela Day drive this Sunday. We ask everyone and artists from different genres to join us in spending 67 Minutes to help us clean the country in the wake of the civil disorder we have been witnessing.”

He went on to encourage people to not forget to adhere to Covid-19 regulations.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za