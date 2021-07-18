Revive SA: 'Muvhango' cast cleans streets for Nelson Mandela Day

The cast and crew of Muvhango decided to spend their 67 minutes of Mandela Day by cleaning the streets

The initiative comes after the country was plagued by violent protests and looting that left many towns in Gauteng and KZN in a state

Taking to the streets, the celebs and locals did their part to revive South Africa and slowly bring things back to normal

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

As part of the 67 Minutes for Mandela Day, the popular television show Muvhango has launched a campaign dubbed "ReviveMzansi".

Dingaan Khumalo spearheaded the clean-up campaign. Image: Supplied

Source: UGC

Spearheaded by actor Dingaan “DSK” Khumalo, who plays James Motsamai on the show, the campaign aims to mobilise both celebrities and fans to help in the clean-up of the places affected by the recent spate of unrest in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.

Speaking about the campaign, Dingaan said:

"On behalf of the Muvhango family, l urge all South Africans and celebrities friends to join us in the ReviveMzansi campaign as part of the 67 Minutes for Mandela Day drive this Sunday. We ask everyone and artists from different genres to join us in spending 67 Minutes to help us clean the country in the wake of the civil disorder we have been witnessing.”

He went on to encourage people to not forget to adhere to Covid-19 regulations.

"This is a fun and easy way to make a difference in our community while enjoying the outdoors. In anticipation of your participation, we want to thank you for stepping up and leading by example.”

The cast of Muvhango appeared to be in high spirits at the event. It was only a few weeks ago, that they were unexpectedly thrust into a period of grief after losing one of their own.

Mutodi Neshehe: Cast of 'Muvhango' pay respects to late actor

The recent passing of Mutodi Neshehe rocked the South African entertainment industry.

As tributes poured in for the actor, the cast and crew of Muvhango also sent words of comfort to his family.

Mutodi was known mostly for his role as Ndalamo on the popular soapie, Muvhango. The actor also had a short stint on Generations.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za