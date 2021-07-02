Mutodi Neshehe: Cast of 'Muvhango' Pay Respects to Late Actor

The cast and crew of Muvhango have reacted to the news of the passing of one of their actor's Mutodi Neshehe

The CEO of the production team expressed what a kind and warm person Neshehe was and extended condolences to the family

Many other Mzansi celebrities have shared their tribute messages to the late actor after his shocking and untimely death

The recent passing of Mutodi Neshehe rocked the South African entertainment industry.

As tributes continue to pour in for the actor, the cast and crew of Muvhango have also sent words of comfort to his family.

Mutodi Neshehe passed away suddenly on Thursday, 1 July. Image: @philmphela

Source: Twitter

Mutodi was known mostly for his role as Ndalamo on the popular soapie, Muvhango. The actor also had a short stint on Generations.

Word of Mouth Pictures CEO, Mandla KaNozulu said:

“Mandla will always be remembered for his dynamic impact on the film industry, and fans all over the world will certainly mourn his loss. Those who worked with him will remember him for his humanity and well-deserved reputation for kindness. Our thoughts are with his lived ones during this time.”

Mzansi celebrities pay tribute to late Mutodi Neshehe

Tributes honouring Neshehe’s legacy poured in ever since the news broke of his passing on Thursday evening. Known for his role as Ndalamo Mukwevho on the popular soapie Muvhango, Mutodi had a large fan base and was respected far and wide for his craft.

Hearing the news, fellow celebs and fans flocked to social media in mourning.

Millicent Mashile sent strength to Neshehe’s daughters:

“Praying for your beautiful girls. You were one incredible father #RIPMutodiNeshehe.”

Gail Mabalane expressed disbelief, sending Mutodi off in power.

According to his IMDb profile, Neshehe was born in Soweto in 1975 and first took to acting at just four years old. When he was 14 years old, he was sent to school in the United States where he later graduated from high school and university.

