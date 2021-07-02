Former 'Muvhango' and 'Generations' Star Mutodi Neshehe Passes Away

Award-winning actor Mutodi Neshehe, who is popular for portraying the role of Ndalamo Mukwevho in Muvhango , has passed away

The sad news of the former Generations star was confirmed by his family in a statement they posted on social media on Thursday evening

Tributes have been pouring in for the late thespian as most of Mzansi's TV lovers woke up to the news of his death this Friday morning

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

Actor Mutodi Neshehe has passed on. The former Muvhango star's family confirmed in a statement that he died on Thursday evening, 1 June.

The thespian is known in Mzansi for his role in Muvhango as Ndalamo Mukwevho. He also played the role of Karabo Moroka's second husband in Generations back in the day.

Former 'Muvhango' and 'Generations' star Mutodi Neshehe has passed away. Image: @mutodi1

Source: Instagram

The award-winning actor's brother INPHASeDJ, who is also rapper Gigi Lamayne's DJ, took to Twitter and shared the sad news. According to TimesLIVE, the family said in a statement:

"It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Mutodi Neshehe on July 1, 2021. He was our brother, uncle, father, mentor, role model and actor."

Condolences and tributes have been pouring in on social media since the news of the loving father of two's death broke. The hashtag #RIPMutodiNeshehe is currently trending on Twitter. Check out some of the reactions below:

@Dimdim14767402 said:

"Iyoooo Haikhona! It seems men are the ones dying in this 3rd wave, this week only so many RIPs."

Actor Zolisa Xaluva wrote:

"I had the privilege of or knowing him personally. He will be missed."

@TheGweedzy commented:

"The numbers have become the people we know."

@Cellular_Jnr said:

"Rest easy Mutodi... He leaves two beautiful daughters behind."

@japhtasesotlo added:

"RIP @Mutodi. You, @rapulanas and @Connie_Ferguson gave us some crazy scenes. Thank you for sharing your talent with us."

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

Legendary singer Steve Kekana passes away

In other news, Briefly News reported that legendary Mzansi musician Steve Kekana has passed away at the age of 63. The hashtag #RIPSteveKekana trended at Number 1 for almost the whole of Thursday, 1 June on Twitter.

Newzroom Afrika took to the micro-blogging app and broke the news of the singer's passing. The news channel shared a snap of the icon and captioned it:

"[BREAKING NEWS] Legendary South African musician Steve Kekana has passed away."

Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela also took to the micro-blogging platform to share the sad news of the artist's passing. Phil wrote:

"RIP: Singer Steve Kekana. Legendary singer and songwriter Steve Kekana passed away today. He was 63 years old."

Politician Herman Mashaba also took to the same platform and penned a heartfelt tribute following Kekana's death.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za