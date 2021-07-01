Steve Kekana: Legendary Mzansi Singer Passes Away, Tributes Pour in

Talented and legendary South African musician Steve Kekana has reportedly passed away at the of 63

According to reports currently doing the rounds on social media, the singer and songwriter died on Thursday, 1 July

Politician Herman Mashaba penned a touching tribute to the legendary singer he grew up listening to back in the day

Legendary Mzansi musician Steve Kekana has reportedly passed away at the age of 63. The hashtag #RIPSteveKekana is currently trending at Number 1 on Twitter.

Legendary Mzansi singer Steve Kekana has reportedly passes away. Image: @PhilMphela

Source: Twitter

Newzroom Afrika took to Twitter and broke the news of the singer's passing. the news channel shared a snap of the icon and captioned it:

"[BREAKING NEWS] Legendary South African musician Steve Kekana has passed away."

Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela also took to the micro-blogging platform to share the sad news of the artist's passing. Phil wrote:

"RIP: Singer Steve Kekana. Legendary singer and songwriter Steve Kekana passed away today. He was 63 years old."

Politician Herman Mashaba also took to social media and penned a heartfelt tribute following Kekana's death. Mashaba said:

"We have lost a legend. I can clearly remember how he took South Africa by storm in 1985. Steve Kekana entertained us, and got us through some of the worst times."

Mzansi music lovers also flooded Twitter with touching tributes and condolences when the news of the legend's death broke. Check out some of the comments below:

@GrownWomanSemin said:

"My dad used to play his music so much. Rest in peace to the Legend."

@Mhizana_05 wrote:

"All this time I thought that he passed away long time ago. #RIPSteveKekana."

@MountainEagle3 commented:

"Ao banna! Bra Steve. What a legendary man. He lived his life. May his soul rest in peace."

@Ms_Celly added:

"Steve Kekana was a musical legend, who was multi-talented, defied the odds and became a lawyer and radio presenter despite being blind.#RIPSteveKekana."

Veteran Home Affairs actor MacDonald Mathunjwa passes away

In other news, Briefly News reported recently that MacDonald Mathunjwa has passed away. The veteran actor died on Tuesday morning, 1 June, according to his family. The legendary thespian's death was confirmed by his daughter Zanoxolo Mathunjwa. She took to social media and shared that she was heartbroken after her father's death.

The star was best known in Mzansi for his role as Vusi in Home Affairs and Rev Phiri in Bone of Bones. Zanoxolo posted on Twitter:

"RIP daddy, #heartbroken. MacDonald Ndodana Mathunjwa passed away today."

When Zanoxolo shared the news of her dad's passing, Mzansi social media users sent her and her family heartfelt condolences. @LuthandoZibeko said:

"Legend. We thank your family for sharing him with us... condolences."

