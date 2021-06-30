Manaka Ranaka Struggles to Move on After Losing Dear Friend: "I Weep Endlessly"

Media personality Manaka Ranaka is still struggling to move on after the sudden passing of her close friend Thabo Mashigo

The Generations: The Legacy actress took to social media and wrote a touching post, revealing that she is still grieving after Thabo's death a few days ago

The reality TV star's fans took to her comment section to send her and Thabo's family messages of condolences

Manaka Ranaka is struggling to move on following the recent death of her close friend. The reality TV star took to social media and shared that she hasn't yet grasped the thought of living her life without her late buddy, Thabo Mashigo.

The Generations: The Legacy actress penned a touching tribute to Thabo recently. She let her followers know that she is still grieving after Thabo's untimely passing.

Manaka shared snaps and videos of their special moments. According to ZAlebs, the reality TV star captioned her Instagram post:

"You entered my life without an invitation! And you left without permission. Not that you needed any. I mean your energetic presence touched so many. I haven't yet grasped the thought of a life without you. And I weep endlessly for Boo."

Manaka's fans took to her comment section to comfort her. Check out some of their comments below:

sandile.dubazana said:

"In life you can prepare and make all your plans but at the end God will decide."

monamolizikhali wrote:

"May his soul rest in peace."

iamsakiebby commented:

"Sending you love and hugs sthandwa."

theedoyenne said:

"Condolences @manakaranaka... May the lord comfort you and the family."

sibongile_bosldy commented:

"Sorry about your loss dear sista."

carolmolekoa added:

"Condolences to you and the family."

