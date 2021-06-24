Manaka Ranaka sadly loses a dear friends and shares her heartbreak

- Manaka Ranaka took to social media to share that she had just lost someone very close to her and that she is not coping

- Manaka shared three posts in which she paid tribute to her friend Thabo Gunz Mashigo and expressed her deep sadness

- Fellow celebrities and fans took to the comment section of Manaka’s various posts to show their love and support in her time of darkness

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

Manaka Ranaka has sadly lost a loved one and her heart is breaking. Sharing her loss on social media, Manaka expressed her sadness.

Taking to social media with a tribute to her loved one, Thabo Gunz Mashigo, Manaka wished that he may now rest easy.

Manaka Ranaka is mourning the death of her loved one. The actress took to Instagram in the early hours of today to share the sad news. Image: @manakaranaka.

Source: Instagram

Manaka pays tribute to her loved one on social media

“Rest Eazy @gunz_thibo.”

In the following post, Manaka shared a screenshot of her trying to give Thabo a call, and it obviously not being answered.

Sisi, we are so sorry for your loss…

Manaka tries to call Thabo, shares heartache

“The subscriber you have dialed is not available.. please try again later...”

Manaka then went on to post a final post in which she made it clear that she is not coping. Manaka will forever feel the sadness of this loss, especially on the day of Thabo’s passing.

Manaka admits that this loss has hit her hard

“The 22nd of June 2021 will never be the same.”

Fellow celebs and fans extend their condolences and support to Manaka

@enhlembali_: “Condolences to you and your family big sis!!”

@Kellykhumaloza: “Sending you lots of love and strength.”

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

@conniechiume: “Sorry my dear, it is well. May the Lord give you and family strength.”

@Tarinapatel: “My deepest condolences to you and your family.”

@ngcobo.pamela: “I am so sorry cc for whatever you are going through. Strength to you.”

Manaka shows off her precious baby on social media

Briefly News previously reported that in a hilarious video, Generations: The Legacy actress Manaka Ranaka showed off her newborn baby's face on Instagram. On his six-month birthday, Manaka introduced him to the term "baby dragon" by posting a Tik Tok video in which her son's face transformed into a dragon.

Ranaka welcomed her bundle of joy on December 15, 2020, and announced the happy news on social media. She shared a photo of her baby's adorable little hand. For the majority of 2020, the reality television star kept her pregnancy a secret.

She confirmed the news to the South African tabloid Daily Sun, saying she and her partner were expecting a child.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za