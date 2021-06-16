Manaka Ranaka shows off her beautiful baby's face on the timeline

Mzansi actress Manaka Ranaka is loving being a mama again and has shared a funny video of her son's face on social media

The hilarious video shows the baby's face turning into a dragon and it surely left the Instagram timeline in stitches

Fans left comments about the video and some people thought Manaka was doing too much, they still found it funny though

In a hilarious video, Generations: The Legacy actress Manaka Ranaka showed off her newborn baby's face on Instagram. On his six-month birthday, Manaka introduced him to the term "baby dragon" by posting a Tik Tok video in which her son's face transformed into a dragon.

Ranaka welcomed her bundle of joy on December 15, 2020, and announced the happy news on social media. She shared a photo of her baby's adorable little hand. For the majority of 2020, the reality television star kept her pregnancy a secret, according to a report by ZAlebs.

Manaka Ranaka finally showed her baby's face on social media and the fans went wild. Image: @manakaranaka

She confirmed the news to the South African tabloid Daily Sun, saying she and her partner were expecting a child.

"I look forward to giving birth to a child. I don’t care if it’s a boy or a girl, as long as it’s not an animal," she added

Fans are absolutely loving the dragon video

Manaka's followers were absolutely loving the video of her son. Check out the reactions below:

nompilo2633 said:

"Stylish way of introducing baby dragon."

thandokuhle_ranaka commented:

"Yho I'm so dead. Yaya I can't breathe."

nwabilisa_cooks said:

"No man. What are you doing to such a cute baby. Way too cute."

deejacks3 commented:

"Scary. Now this TikTok is going beyond."

Simz Ngema decided to post a lovely selfie with her baby boy

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Simz Ngema shared adorable photos with her beautiful son Tiyani and Mzansi loved it.

Mzansi actress Simphiwe 'Simz' Ngema became a new mom and the country was super happy for her because of what she has been through. At first, Simz didn't show the world her baby's face but as time went on, she started to get more comfortable.

Simz and her boyfriend Tino Chinyani created an Instagram account for their bundle of joy recently and they are sharing beautiful moments of their little family. Fans are loving it and now Simz has posted a lovely picture of herself and baby Tiyani on social media.

