Simz Ngema Shares Adorable Photo with Her Beautiful Son Tiyani, Mzansi Loves It

Simz Ngema is loving life and motherhood and posted a picture of herself chilling with her beautiful son Tiyani Chinyani

In the snap, Tiyani looks so much like his mom people just can't get over it and he's super adorable too

Mzansi celebrities and other social media users flooded Simz's snap with compliments on her bouncing baby boy

Mzansi actress Simphiwe 'Simz' Ngema became a new mom and the country was super happy for her because of what she has been through. At first, Simz didn't show the world her baby's face but as time went on, she started to get more comfortable.

Simz and her boyfriend Tino Chinyani created an Instagram account for their bundle of joy recently and they are sharing beautiful moments of their little family. Fans are loving it and now Simz has posted a lovely picture of herself and baby Tiyani on social media.

Simz Ngema took to social media to share a beautiful picture with her son Tiyani and the people loved it. Image: @simzngema

The selfie was absolutely cute with both mommy and baby serving a major smile for the camera. Mzansi social media users are so happy for Simz and think her baby is too cute.

Mzansi can't get over Tiyani's cute little face

Check out the reactions below:

gail_mabalane said:

"Oh my goodness!!! What a perfect little human."

somizi commented:

"The dimples twins."

dawnthandeka_king said:

"Oooh my, what a gorgeous human."

onke86 commented:

"SO cute mama's boy, mama's photocopy."

mellow_sweets_ said:

"Ya'll are just so cute."

thabisomoeke01 commented:

"Mmmmmh cute. You and your generational twin."

Simz Ngema and Tino Chiyani finally showed Mzansi Tiyani's face

Briefly News previously reported that Simz Ngema and Tino Chinyani finally showed baby Tiyani's adorable face. Mzansi actress Simz Ngema and her boo Tino Chinyani have decided to stop hiding their beautiful son's image.

Tiyani is as cute as ever and his parents even started an Instagram account for him with the handle @tiyani_chinyani. Simz took to social media to share that she's created an Instagram account for her son and captioned her post:

"Now that we’ve dedicated our king to the Lord, we are ready for you guys to meet him. Say hi to @tiyani_chinyani everybody."

