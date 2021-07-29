“Hoof Hoof”: Man Wants to Be Woman's Pet as Flight Ticket for Dogs Costs R13 000

South Africans are left in stitches as they look at a conversation on social media where one guy asks to become a pet

This comes after a woman shared on Twitter that a flight ticket would cost R13 000 to transport her dog cats and dogs

One Mzansi chap asked to drive the pets but he was turned down and the other hilariously joined the chat while offering himself to be an extra pet

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!:

One local guy is seriously yearning to see himself in a flight even if it’s around Mzansi. This has come to the attention of social media users after a woman said she booked for her pets.

@DramaDelinquent posted on Twitter that she was about to part ways with R13 000 for a ticket to ferry her cats and dogs to Cape Town from Johannesburg. This prompted one guy to respond and offered to drive the pets.

However, one Twitter user jumped in and offered to be the seventh pet for the woman, saying he can be extra just to enjoy travelling. This hilarious post is also shared by @Twootiimes.

South Africans are seriously laughing at a man who wants to be a woman's pet. Image: Twwotiimes/Twitter

Source: Twitter

The post reads:

@ChillYoungKing said:

“Khonkotha kleva khonkotha guluva.”

@Kabelodick said:

“The hoof hoof took me to hell and back, I was never ready for that.”

@Xabiso_Ngabase said:

“Haha, nam I can be a pet xa kunje.”

@NdlalaG said:

“If you can’t beat then better join them chief.”

@lazerlafarge said:

“Please adopt him at least.”

@Olivierntumba said:

“It’s the don’t you need another pet for me.”

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

@Manyaume1 said:

“Was that hoof hoof really necessary.”

“I wish to be that kettle”: Mr Smeg boards a flight with his beloved appliance, Mzansi wowed

In another article on flights, Briefly News reported that the controversial Michael Bucwa has done it again on social media. Known as Mr Smeg, he recently took his favourite kettle on a trip around Mzansi.

@MichaelBucwa has just posted a picture on Twitter that shows two reserved plane seats labelled 'Mr Smeg'.

Many of his social media followers have expressed different views on his decision to actually spoil the red kettle with its own paid-for seat.

Enjoyed our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za