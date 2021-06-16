Controversial social media personality Michael Bucwa, aka Mr Smeg, has just surprised his followers by taking a flight with his iconic red kettle

Mr Smeg recently dropped a photo on his timeline showing two reserved seats in a plane - evidently one for himself and a whole one for the appliance itself, it seems

Looking at the reactions, many wish they could also enjoy the lavish lifestyle that is currently being experienced by the flashy kettle

The controversial Michael Bucwa has done it again on social media. Known as Mr Smeg, he recently took his favourite kettle on a trip around Mzansi. @MichaelBucwa has just posted a picture on Twitter that shows two reserved plane seats labelled 'Mr Smeg'.

Many of his social media followers have expressed different views on his decision to actually spoil the red kettle with its own paid-for seat.

Some have also voiced regret because the appliance has got to fly before they could do so and Briefly News looks at this unique story which has pulled more than 5 000 likes.

Controversial social media figure Michael Bucwa has wowed Mzansi once again. Image: @MichaelBucwa/Twitter

Source: Twitter

The post reads:

“Thank you @FlySafair.”

South Africans hit the comments section

@Samuel89st said:

“Ketlele getting into the aeroplane before me...”

@Nhlanhl06542 said:

“Mr Smeg, you have to be the president of the country.”

@Virgo_Rogger said:

“@smegsouthafrica @MichaelBucwa is your most perfect ambassador... on a serious note, I don’t know why ya'll so blind to see this, bathong this is nice.”

@Love_YourZA said:

“So you paid extra for a seat for your kettle?”

@Thirsty_Sphe said:

“Aii no, you're living the life bro. I remember when the influencers here dragged you and now they always congratulating you.”

@Smashwill_SA said:

“So vele vele a kettle is getting reserved seats on planes, meanwhile when I reserve a sit in a taxi I find someone sitting in my seat. Bophelo ke sanitiser straight.”

@Mizapah_Ms said:

“Deep down I want to be that kettle.”

@Ycwele said:

“One day this ketela will be sold for a million dollars.”

Mr Smeg on national television

Briefly News recently reported that it was a super halala moment for Michael Bucwa, who recently bagged himself an interview on the popular SABC 3 show, Expresso.

Bucwa quickly rose to internet fame after he shared various posts that featured a red Smeg kettle and started referring to himself as 'Mr Smeg'.

The snaps of the appliance lover have been shared on Twitter and of course, Mzansi has gone wild. The pics have been retweeted a number of times as many people marvelled over how he rose to the top using only his love for the pricey Smeg brand.

Source: Briefly.co.za