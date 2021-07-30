“Scammer This One”: Mad Photo Doctoring Skills Earns Man Praise Online, Mzansi Thrilled
“Scammer This One”: Mad Photo Doctoring Skills Earns Man Praise Online, Mzansi Thrilled

by  Phumzile Ngcatshe
  • The man known as The Cleaner is wowing Mzansi on social media over his superb photograph editing and 'cleaning' skills
  • @RealMrumaDrive says he was asked by a woman to remove a distracting object in one of her photos and the end result is seriously impressive
  • The man is now receiving all the praise for his abilities and Briefly News selects a few reactions from Twitter users
Known as The Cleaner on social media circles, Rumani has done it again after helping a young woman with her photograph. @RealMrumaDrive says he was asked to clean the photo and remove the offending object.

It seems the woman’s picture was being spoiled by a tripod as she posed for the image and it really messed it up. However, the social media user had a trick up his sleeve.

South Africa is seriously impressed by Rumani's photo cleaning skills. Image: @RealMrumaDrive/Twitter
Source: Twitter

The post reads:

@KeProfesa said:

“There is no other professor but me, lana ku Twitter.”

@Vususmuz5775 said:

“Now we can safely deny pictures of us cheating.”

@DJBackatt said:

“I thought maybe you are going to remove tripod and her shadow and leave the tripod shadow alone.”

@SeanTshwale said:

“Even the shadow is gone.”

@LadyX6741 said:

“Yasaz ispan sakho shem.”

@WillemH99 said:

“I wish I heard money so you give me lectures on how to do this.”

@ThokozaniKhali2 said:

“Yazi I love your job I will ask you to make a picture with me and my father who passed while my mother was pregnant with me.”

@IamGaviGhost said:

“Rumani uyi scam wena mfondini.”

"Legend this one": The Cleaner wows Mzansi with his latest Photoshop edit

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Rumani, who is also known as The Cleaner, is quickly becoming the got to guy for quick Photoshop fixes - that is if he isn't taking it upon himself to "fix" snaps himself. Well, he once again headed online and executed the perfect fix.

It all started when @Liznku asked him to please remove a fly from her forehead that had parked himself there while she was busy with a selfie session.

Not only did the cleaner remove the fly, but he also shared a series of snaps of how the job was done - hilariously with a fly swatter.

