The man known as The Cleaner is wowing Mzansi on social media over his superb photograph editing and 'cleaning' skills

@RealMrumaDrive says he was asked by a woman to remove a distracting object in one of her photos and the end result is seriously impressive

The man is now receiving all the praise for his abilities and Briefly News selects a few reactions from Twitter users

Known as The Cleaner on social media circles, Rumani has done it again after helping a young woman with her photograph. @RealMrumaDrive says he was asked to clean the photo and remove the offending object.

It seems the woman’s picture was being spoiled by a tripod as she posed for the image and it really messed it up. However, the social media user had a trick up his sleeve.

@KeProfesa said:

“There is no other professor but me, lana ku Twitter.”

@Vususmuz5775 said:

“Now we can safely deny pictures of us cheating.”

@DJBackatt said:

“I thought maybe you are going to remove tripod and her shadow and leave the tripod shadow alone.”

@SeanTshwale said:

“Even the shadow is gone.”

@LadyX6741 said:

“Yasaz ispan sakho shem.”

@WillemH99 said:

“I wish I heard money so you give me lectures on how to do this.”

@ThokozaniKhali2 said:

“Yazi I love your job I will ask you to make a picture with me and my father who passed while my mother was pregnant with me.”

@IamGaviGhost said:

“Rumani uyi scam wena mfondini.”

