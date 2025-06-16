A woman in South Africa shared her impressive R300 grocery haul from Woolworths, including juice, pasta, and bleach at bargain prices

Her TikTok haul includes items like sunflower oil for R64.99, well below the usual price of R84.99, proving that smart shopping is possible

The video has inspired South Africans to discuss budgeting strategies and how to shop affordably at premium stores amidst rising food prices

A South African woman has sparked online buzz after showcasing how far R300 can stretch at Woolworths, a store often regarded as a pricier shopping destination.

Woman flaunts her R300 grocery haul from Woolies

The babe who goes by the handle @nkelelicious on TikTok posted the video on 5 June 2025 and has quickly gained traction.

@nkelelicious proudly showcased her grocery haul, leaving many Mzansi social media users stunned by the bargain finds. In the video, she unveiled her Woolworths shopping bag. Item by item, she displayed her purchases, which included three bottles of juice for R80, three packets of pasta for R55, two cold drinks for R35, and two bleach for R32. She bought sunflower oil for a fraction of the price at R64.99, while the normal price is R84.99. She also got toothpaste and various other items.

Viewers were impressed by the quality and quantity of the items, given Woolworths' premium reputation.

The video sparked a flurry of comments, with many users sharing their own tips on how to shop affordably at the high-end retailer. Some praised her for being relatable and realistic, while others expressed disbelief that such a haul was possible on a tight budget.

Others, however, questioned the true value, pointing out that pricing may vary by location or that the items could have been on promotion.

Regardless, the video has inspired a broader conversation about budgeting and breaking shopping stereotypes. With rising food prices affecting households across the country, her savvy approach to shopping at Woolworths has resonated with many South Africans looking to save without compromising on quality.

Watch the video below:

SA reacts to woman's Woolies grocery haul

The online community reacted as they took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the woman's budget-friendly Woolworths grocery haul, saying:

Azania Vibes said:

"Woolworths is cheaper than Pick n Pay."

Mshenguuyashelela2 added:

"Woolworths is reasonable."

Nothando_Thobeka expressed:

"Food is reasonable only the clothes that are expensive."

Nomfundo Mpisana_Cele wrote:

"Woolies is not bad at all nam iwent there izolo ngbuye nokuning kabi."

Sinky Dikgale stated:

"Woolies can be our fighter with mid-month deals always on the second week after pay, that's how I survive."

Tiona commented:

"And most of us don't take Woolworths seriously, and it is very cheap."

