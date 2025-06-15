A woman on TikTok shared something she discovered about the fresh produce from Woolworths

The lady joined another TikToker's discussion about Woolworths and the freshness of their products

Online users were in awe of the TikTok video the woman made about one of the food items she bought from Woolworths

A lady contributed to the buzz about Woolworths' groceries. The lady shared a video of one of the food items she stored for nearly a month.

A woman shared a TikTok video of the unbelievable freshness of her Woolworths lettuce. Image: @phndilemakhasi

Source: TikTok

The video by the woman talking about Woolies received thousands of likes from netizens. People flooded the comments with their thoughts on Woolworths.

Woman floored by Woolworths freshness

In a video, a lady, @phndilemakhasi replied to a man who claimed that Woolworths found a way to prolong the freshness of their fresh food. The lady shared a video proving his point by showing the lettuce from Woolworths, which she had in her fridge for nearly a month. The lettuce still looked bright green, and the creator said it was crispy. Watch the video of the month-old Woolworths lettuce below:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

SA in awe of Woolies

People shared their reactions to the woman's lettuce that didn't go bad. Loyal Woolies supporters shared theories about why Woolies' fresh produce lasts longer.

South Africans were curious about how Woolworths keeps its produce fresh for longer. Image: myLoupe

Source: Getty Images

Shelaine Batohi speculated:

"Woolies food stays fresher for longer, not because they do anything funny to the food. They have a strict cold chain from the farm. Which means from the farm, they keep it refrigerated and cold, unlike other places. This means that bacteria have less chance of growing and keep it fresher for longer."

TheCure&TheCause added:

"Guys, Woollies maintains a very STRICT cold chain management system from supplier to store (I know this because my partner works in agri-economics and one of her clients supplies to Woollies). The process of deterioration starts at your house or when you leave the store."

Sisonke shared their theory:

"The reason why it still looks fresh is because they use something called MAP ( Modified Amosphere Packaging) it is a process where the air of a product is replaced with a certain gas for instance, Carbon dioxide or oxygen, and this process helps prevent oxidation and helps maintain the freshness of the food."

user4586432097321 added:

"Woolies carrots lasted four months in my fridge unfrozen."

KaybeeMaphefo🥰 wrote:

"Lol, Woolies has the South African middle class on a chokehold 😂"

Shoneez Naidoo said:

"I love Woolies too! Fruits are all sweeter and vegetables great! Other stores are bad with produce."

phindilemakhasi the creator, replied:

"Terribleeeee, it’s not a gamble! The fruit tastes good EVERYTIME! Straight hits no misses BUT what’s their secret?"

Other Briefly News stories about Woolworths

An online user posted a TikTok video of the recent out-of-the-ordinary Woolworths poultry product that they found.

A woman shared the cake sale discovery she made at Woolworths, and many people were interested in getting the treats for themselves.

Woolworths released a beauty range that was inspired by a popular chocolate brand, and many people share their opinions on it

People were interested in saying what a tourist thought of Woolworths in a video documenting how much they spent.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News