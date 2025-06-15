Global site navigation

Woman’s Woolworths Lettuce Stays Fresh After 1 Month in TikTok Video, SA Amazed
by  Rutendo Masasi
  • A woman on TikTok shared something she discovered about the fresh produce from Woolworths
  • The lady joined another TikToker's discussion about Woolworths and the freshness of their products
  • Online users were in awe of the TikTok video the woman made about one of the food items she bought from Woolworths

A lady contributed to the buzz about Woolworths' groceries. The lady shared a video of one of the food items she stored for nearly a month.

Woman amazed by Woolworths lettuce
A woman shared a TikTok video of the unbelievable freshness of her Woolworths lettuce. Image: @phndilemakhasi
Source: TikTok

The video by the woman talking about Woolies received thousands of likes from netizens. People flooded the comments with their thoughts on Woolworths.

Woman floored by Woolworths freshness

In a video, a lady, @phndilemakhasi replied to a man who claimed that Woolworths found a way to prolong the freshness of their fresh food. The lady shared a video proving his point by showing the lettuce from Woolworths, which she had in her fridge for nearly a month. The lettuce still looked bright green, and the creator said it was crispy. Watch the video of the month-old Woolworths lettuce below:

SA in awe of Woolies

People shared their reactions to the woman's lettuce that didn't go bad. Loyal Woolies supporters shared theories about why Woolies' fresh produce lasts longer.

South Africans wondered how Woolworths keeps its produce fresh for longer
South Africans were curious about how Woolworths keeps its produce fresh for longer. Image: myLoupe
Source: Getty Images

Shelaine Batohi speculated:

"Woolies food stays fresher for longer, not because they do anything funny to the food. They have a strict cold chain from the farm. Which means from the farm, they keep it refrigerated and cold, unlike other places. This means that bacteria have less chance of growing and keep it fresher for longer."

TheCure&TheCause added:

"Guys, Woollies maintains a very STRICT cold chain management system from supplier to store (I know this because my partner works in agri-economics and one of her clients supplies to Woollies). The process of deterioration starts at your house or when you leave the store."

Sisonke shared their theory:

"The reason why it still looks fresh is because they use something called MAP ( Modified Amosphere Packaging) it is a process where the air of a product is replaced with a certain gas for instance, Carbon dioxide or oxygen, and this process helps prevent oxidation and helps maintain the freshness of the food."

user4586432097321 added:

"Woolies carrots lasted four months in my fridge unfrozen."

KaybeeMaphefo🥰 wrote:

"Lol, Woolies has the South African middle class on a chokehold 😂"

Shoneez Naidoo said:

"I love Woolies too! Fruits are all sweeter and vegetables great! Other stores are bad with produce."

phindilemakhasi the creator, replied:

"Terribleeeee, it’s not a gamble! The fruit tastes good EVERYTIME! Straight hits no misses BUT what’s their secret?"

