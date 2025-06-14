Global site navigation

Pilchards Deal for 2 Costs More Than 1 Can in Store, SA Blames Poor Education Quality
by  Rutendo Masasi
3 min read
  • A photo posted on Facebook showed a deal for tinned fish that could have tricked many grocery shoppers
  • The post highlighted the misleading savings which were attached to tins of pilchards at a popular supermarket in South Africa
  • People discussed the video, and many made jokes about the education system in South Africa as the reason for the bogus deal

The photo of a bizarre grocery bargain from 08 June 2025 went viral. The price tag on a shelf of canned fish did not make sense to most netizens.

SA discusses misleading pilchards deal in store
South Africans noticed the misleading pilchards deal that was in store. Image: Mamoxn / X / Ivan Pantic / Getty Images
Online users shared their reactions to seeing a savings deal that did not make sense out in the wild. Many people commented on the photo with jokes about the grocery store's blunder.

Pilchards bargain fails

In a photo shared on Facebook by Saffa Sisterhood, a store put a deal that did not make sense on their shelves. The price tag read that one can of Lucky Star Pilchards would cost R10 each, and with a supermarket savings card, you could get two for R30. The post caught people's attention as they noticed the wrong maths. See the photo of the tinned fish deal below:

Noodles special exposed

Briefly News reported on a man who noticed that a different grocery store presented its products as a special, but it wasn't. The gent filmed a TikTok video of a Maggi two-minute noodle bulk, which actually costs more than purchasing a single pack. South Africans shared their reactions after they realised how convincing the misleading special looked.

Two minute noodle special exposed on TikTok
A man shared a TikTok video exposing the two-minute noodle special that likely misled people. Image: Aleksandr Zubkov
SA roasts pass rate over bad deal

Many people felt that the error on the pilchards' price tag went unnoticed by staff as a result of the 30% national pass rate. Many people were floored by what a terrible bargain the pilchard deal was.

Deanne-Lyle Denbeigh said:

"Ja Zuma maths hit it on the nail."

Vicki Pretorius wrote:

"This is what the 30% pass mark gets you."

Luigi Lootz wrote:

"Maths lit litting."

Nathan Blythe laughed:

"Yeah that makes complete financial sense!"

Guy Young added"
"Great deal 💥"

Lorretta Pearce commented:

"Maths is a problem in our country."

Natosca Stuurman said:

"Make it make sense? No, don’t worry!"

Cicilia Van Burick remarked:

"What a rip off!"

Debbie May Duncan said:

"That's what happens when you drop school standards. Low pass rate is not going to help people think outside the box or for themselves. Eish, what a joke."

