A proud Afrikaner woman has taken social media by storm after sharing a video of her grocery shopping experience in the United States.

Afrikaner grocery shopping in Austin, Texas

The woman, whose accent and humour instantly charmed viewers, documented her recent trip to a local HEB supermarket in Austin, Texas, offering a glimpse into what she bought while unveiling the prices of each item in the store.

In the now-viral clip, which was posted under the handle @bootsonground7, the woman enthusiastically revealed items from the store, including apples, watermelon, pots and more. She highlights differences in packaging and prices while maintaining a light-hearted tone throughout the video.

As the clip continued, she showed how she picked up her mother at the pharmacy inside the store. She revealed to her viewers that she had been living in America for 30 years.

The TikTok video went viral on social media, gathering loads of views along with thousands of likes and comments since it was published on the platform a week ago. What truly caught people’s attention, however, were the prices of each item in the shop.

Many South African expats living abroad chimed in, sharing their own experiences of culture shock at foreign supermarkets. Social media users praised the woman for her candidness and relatability.

The Afrikaner woman has since hinted at creating more content comparing her life in South Africa to her experiences in the US. For many viewers, her video is not just entertainment; it’s a light-hearted look at cultural exchange through everyday life.

Watch the video below:

Appeal of H-E-B supermarket in Texas

H-E-B (H.E. Butt Grocery Company) is a popular supermarket chain in the United States, primarily operating in Texas. Known for its high-quality products, affordable prices, and excellent customer service, HEB offers a wide range of groceries, fresh produce, meat, bakery items, and pharmacy services. It also has a reputation for catering to local tastes and needs, providing unique products and regional specialities. The South African equivalent of H-E-B would be Pick n Pay or Woolworths.

According to Eat This, Not That!, the supermarket's dedication to quality is evident in its wide aisles, fresh in-store tortillas, and locally sourced products, proving its commitment to Texas. H-E-B's private-label products, such as the H-E-B Select Ingredients line, offer high-quality options at competitive prices.

SA reacts to Afrikaner woman’s grocery video in US

The online community reacted as they took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the Afrikaner woman’s grocery shopping experience.

Assumingly Def said:

"It's barely 2 months since you left, and the accent has changed."

Chaplain_VanZelll_CowboyOuma added:

"Dit is die grootste winkel."

Davy shared:

"I love HEB, especially the super store."

Toughjoe expressed:

"Hierdie mense is mal, ons het die grootste winkels ook in Suid Tfrika. Trump en dae seuntjie van hulle Elon, hulle baklei nou. Ons sal sien."

Your Inner Voice wrote:

"Accent already changed. Mooiloop."

