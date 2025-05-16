A man in a TikTok video shared his reaction to getting some information about one of the 49 Afrikaner refugees

The TikTok creator broke down the information he got hold of regarding one of the South Africans who were approved to become an American refugee

Online users were floored as they discussed the speculative findings about the Afrikaner refugee

A man recorded a TikTok video about scandalous information regarding one of the 49 Afrikaner refugees. In the video, he shared the details that he found out about one of the people who was exposed after landing in America.

A TikTok of a man sharing his suspicions about one of the 49 Afrikaners went viral. Image: @thato_baloyi

The video of the man's discovery of one of the Afrikaner refugees received thousands of likes from fascinated South Africans. Many people shared their thoughts on the latest information about an Afrikaner refugee.

Man amazed by discovery of Afrikaner refugee

In a TikTok video by @thabo_baloyi, he shared the information regarding an Afrikaner refugee. He shared that a young lady took to social media and shared that she realised that a family member who allegedly mistreated her made it to America as a refugee. In the video, the creator pointed out that the man was accused of not being an Afrikaner and claimed that he was attacked on a farm 15 times. Thabo also highlighted that the man admitted that he does not speak Afrikaans, yet still claims to be an Afrikaner.

SA laughs at America over Afrikaner refugees

Many people commented on the video, saying they believed the US government fell for a scam. People referenced the executive order Donald Trump signed to protect Afrikaner farmers from alleged violence and discrimination against them by the government. Social media has been rife with rumours that the 49 Afrikaners who made it to America as refugees are not farmers. Netizens speculated that more refugees may have gotten refugee status despite not being Afrikaner farmers. Read people's comments about the man exposed for allegedly fabricating his Afrikaner identity:

The arrival of 49 Afrikaner refugees in America sparked a media frenzy. Image: Chip Somodevilla

B4ssi3🤍🌺 said:

"Not the USA getting scammed 😭"

Tebogo🇿🇦 joked:

"Refugees who had an opportunity to sell their houses before fleeing?😳"

SupineFrog wrote:

"Expose them. Don't let them have peace."

alwayslooking_up added:

"There's another one apparently he's from Pretoria and he's a car salesman not a farmer 😂"

Srurubele commented:

"I fully understand someone wanting to build a life in another country. I don't understand why the elaborate lie to go there."

Fatimaa 🇿🇦 added:

"Never heard of an Afrikaans family choosing to never speak Afrikaans at home 🤣"

Yabba^Dabba-Doo!(^o^) argued:

"I don't get all the hate for them. Every single parent or those worth being called mom/dad will do everything and everything to make sure your kids are safe and will do anything for them to succeed in life. Let them be, they did what they had to for their kids."

phipsy added:

"Unfortunately, if you know us South Africans, you know that many of us will also just take a chance to get out. can guarantee most of them haven't been involved in farm attacks and just want to get out."

Stepdad clears the air after daughter's accusation

Briefly News previously reported that the man at the centre of a refugee drama officially broke his silence, revealing a complex history between her and her stepdaughter, and why he believed her claims were unfair.

He posted a detailed response on his TikTok @weatherman_za, explaining his background, intentions and family history.

Social media users flooded the comment section, discussing the man's clip. Many were keen to know where his farm was, questioning how much danger he was in. Some believed he had the right to move and supported his take. Others, however, thought the timing and story felt off, especially given his financial background.

