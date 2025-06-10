"Bathong": Woman Shows Hilarious 'Before and After' Change Since Dating ZCC Member, SA Reacts
- A young woman from Mzansi shared a humorous "before and after" video showing her transformation since dating a Zion Christian Church (ZCC) member
- The lady revealed she was initially negative about the change and her partner's role in it
- The clip went viral and ignited discussions on relationship dynamics, religious influence, and the cultural shifts tied to dating someone deeply committed to their faith
A young woman from Mzansi has taken social media by storm after sharing a hilarious "before and after" video highlighting the transformation she's undergone since dating a member of the Zion Christian Church (ZCC).
Woman shows results of dating ZCC guy
The babe's lighthearted content sparked a flurry of reactions from online users who were entertained and amused.
She took to her TikTok account under the handle @nyeletimakhaya, where she showcased how she looked before entering the relationship, followed by a dramatic shift that completely changed her life.
@nyeletimakhaya went on to fall pregnant with twins, and at the end of the clip, she showcased her beautiful kids and expressed in the comments how her partner is such a present dad to their kids.
The video, which was posted on Sunday, 8 June, quickly gained traction, racking up thousands of likes and comments. Many viewers couldn’t get enough of the transformation, joking that dating a ZCC man comes with a lifestyle upgrade.
ZCC is one of the largest churches in Southern Africa, known for its strict rules, spiritual discipline, and instantly recognisable uniform. The clip sparked a broader online conversation about relationship dynamics, religious influence, and the cultural shifts that often accompany dating someone deeply committed to their faith.
As the video continues to go viral, it's clear that Mzansi can’t get enough of the blend between romance, humour, and tradition.
Watch the clip below:
SA chimes in on woman's ZCC confession
South Africans have reacted strongly to the lady's confession about her experiences with the ZCC church. The video sparked intense debate, with many sharing their thoughts and others relating to her experience.
TSHIRELETSO said:
"Haena wena ke jola le moholo and ke feel funny recently, what if…yoh haii sharp guys."
Belinda added:
"Mine is 1 year old, was on contraceptives for six years, he came with his tea and klim one day was enough xem."
Princess wrote:
"Story of my life, I fell pregnant within 3 weeks of dating him. They are the best present fathers, though."
LittleOne stated:
"Now the babies will jump too, actually name them 'sky and limit."
Pertunia K expressed:
"Bathong, I just started dating a Zcc guy, may this never locate me."
Dezaderry modjadji D wished the woman well, saying:
"Yhiii, long time and congratulations on your double blessings."
Prudence commented:
"I am currently dating one, within 3 months I was pregnant with my first, now again I'm pregnant with my second."
Tiisetso shared:
"Wena 2021 kaba le first born shame 2022 ah mfana kosha amfa number 2 yooh ka motlhala kare ke feditse le bafana ba kosha."
