A South African woman has taken social media by storm, revealing her incredible 100kg weight loss journey that has inspired many

The TikTok video showcases her transformation with side-by-side before and after photos, reflecting on her emotional and physical progress

People reacted to the hun's clip as they took to the comments section with compliments

A young woman in South Africa has taken social media by storm after revealing her incredible 100kg weight loss journey, inspiring thousands across the country.

A lady unveiled her 100kg weight loss journey, inspiring South Africans. Image:@life.with.liba

Source: TikTok

Woman shows off how she lost 100kgs

The woman, whose video recently went viral on TikTok, proudly showed off her new figure, leaving many in awe of her determination and transformation.

In the clip, which she posted on TikTok under the handle @life.with.libahe, she shared a side-by-side comparison of her before and after photos, detailing the physical and emotional progress she’s made. Dressed in her sportswear that showed off her confidence, the woman beamed with pride as she reflected on how far she had come.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

She expressed how she gave her weight journey one last try and was happy with the final result, as she now weighs 74 kgs. While talking in her TikTok caption, @life.with.libahe encouraged many people who were going through their own weight loss journeys by saying:

"Don’t give up on you."

Although @life.with.libahe did not go into details as to how she was able to lose weight, her video continues to circulate online, encouraging Mzansi peeps to take control of their health and believe in the possibility of transformation, no matter how long it takes.

Many commenters applauded her for her transparency and bravery in sharing the highs and lows of her experience.

Watch the video.

SA is inspired by the woman's weight loss journey

Social media users flooded the comments section with praise, calling her journey “motivating” and “life-changing.” Others shared their own weight loss struggles, saying her story had reignited their hope and commitment.

Zinhle Ngubane said:

"I was on 120kg I’m currently on 109kg."

Amahle Annitta Mandla shared:

"It’s my cheat day, and I was about to order pizza, yeah, I’m not doing that anymore."

Vivian Maluleke expressed:

"I’m getting motivated, I’m also 100 kg, I want to go down to 80kg."

Simnikiwe Majiki-Mahlangu wrote:

"I’ve been stuck on 102kg for the past month, I don’t know anymore, but I can’t stop."

L stated:

"I’m the same size as you were before, and you carry it soooo differently, wish I could carry my weight like that. You did amazing, and you look fantastic in both."

Missphat43 replied:

"I was 107kg, I went down to 101kg in 2 weeks. I know it's not much, but I am getting there am on metformin for my PCOS."

International_tumi commented:

"It must be nice, being super fine in both aspects."

Oratile Mokolobate simply said:

"This is my sign to take myself seriously."

A young woman showcased her 100kg weight loss journey, inspiring Mzansi. Image: @life.with.liba

Source: TikTok

SA women share inspiring weight loss journeys

Source: Briefly News