A woman in South Africa shared her journey of losing weight, which has not been easy for her

The stunner expressed how she felt as she undertook her journey to become healthier and fitter

People were proud of the lady after she showcased her final results to the world, while some asked for tips on losing weight

After years of battling her weight and trying countless diets without lasting success, a young South African woman made one final attempt at weight loss, and the results are truly inspiring.

A woman shared her journey of losing weight after one final attempt. Image: @sandisiwegaiza

Source: TikTok

Woman takes final weight loss shot and shows results

The hun who goes by the TikTok handle @sandisiwegaiza gave her viewers a glimpse into her journey to losing weight.

After trying everything, @sandisiwegaiza regained the weight and lost motivation. But she decided to give it yet another go. While taking to her TikTok caption, @sandisiwegaiza expressed how she felt as she undertook her journey to become healthier and fitter by saying:

"There is something the journey of weight loss has taught me is patience and consistency."

In the video, which @sandisiwegaiza posted on social media, she showcased how she looked before and after.

Her journey has gone viral on social media and gained attention online, gathering many views, along with thousands of likes and comments. Her story has also inspired many people who feel overwhelmed or discouraged by their own health goals.

Watch the video below:

SA is in awe of woman's weight loss

The TikTok video went viral on social media, leaving many people amazed by the hun's dramatic transformation. Many flooded the comments section as they praised the woman for her hard work and determination. Some users asked for weight loss tips, while others simply showered her with love and support.

Lwandiluthando.B said:

"The weight loss journey is not easy sisi, mentally and emotionally, but you did it. Please take your flowers. I’m proud of you."

Tondie08 added:

"Almost couldn’t recognise you."

Kefitz01 wrote:

"Wow, beautiful, how did you do it? hle and how long did it take you?"

Nomndeni Wellness Lifestyle was impressed by the woman's weight loss journey, adding:

"Just wow, you've done so well."

Luvhani_dee expresssed:

"Whooah!. Proud of you, stranger."

Lǐ Wěi Míng was stunned:

"Incredible oh, I wasn’t expecting the glow up to be this hard."

Osin isokn wrote:

"It's that one last try that changes everything."

Thendo commented:

"Well done! You did that."

A woman documented her weight loss journey following one last effort. Image: @sandisiwegaiza

Source: TikTok

South African women share inspiring weight loss journeys

Briefly News previously reported that a young lady flaunted her new body, and she looked stunning.

previously reported that a young lady flaunted her new body, and she looked stunning. A young woman posted an inspiring TikTok video showing her weight loss transformation.

A young woman posted an inspiring video showing her weight loss transformation, which wowed many online users.

A young South African woman posted an inspiring TikTok video showing her weight loss transformation. A lady who goes by the TikTok handle @anittanxusa shared her incredible journey of losing weight, and the young hun flexed her new body on the video platform.

Source: Briefly News