A hard-working babe gifted her mom with a gorgeous house. Image: @thee_majozi

Source: Instagram

A kind-hearted daughter gave her mother the most beautiful surprise, and it left everyone shocked and internet users deeply moved.

The touching moment was shared by @v_majozi on Instagram, and it attracted massive views, likes, and comments from social media users, who sang the lady's praises and congratulated the mom.

Daughter surprises her mom with a house

In the clip, the daughter picks up her mom, who lives in a block of flats, and tells her they are going to view a potential free-standing rental place, leaving no hint of what was about to happen. The mom follows along, unaware that this is a dream moment in the making.

Then, right at the perfect moment, the daughter calmly reveals that the yard they are standing in is not a rental, it is their own home. The mom freezes, staring around in disbelief. Her words are shaky as she repeatedly asks, “Umuzi wami,” trying to process everything, but her body just goes still.

Social media users flooded the comment section, congratulating the mom and singing the daughter's praises. Image: @thee_majozi

Source: Instagram

SA shows the daughter love

Social media users raved about the daughter’s gesture. Most said they were in tears and couldn’t believe how sweet the moment was. Some mentioned how inspiring it was to see a child do something so significant for a parent. Others said @v_majozi was setting the bar for how to honour your elders. Many prayed for blessings to follow her and wished to do the same for their own families one day.

User @me_mlungisi said:

"She will cry when she’s alone; she’s nervous and shy for now, not knowing what to say or do. Congratulations to both of you 🙌🏾👏🎉."

User @siyabonga_khuzwayo1 commented:

"Ahh nkosiyami (oh my God), she doesn’t believe 🥹may the lord bless you more & more❤️😍."

User @chumatshekela shared:

"Being able to do something for your parents whilst they're still on earth is a blessing 🙏."

User @br.enda1297 added:

"Good for you, sisi, may God increase your territory 🙌🙏"

User @noelbuthelezi commented:

"Kudos to you. You have just unleashed blessings on 🙌 uNkulunkulu akukhuphule njalo (may God lift you higher)."

User @ms____angie said:

"She doesn’t believe 😂."

Watch the Instagram video below:

