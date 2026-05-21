A South African TikToker showed followers exactly what R3,000 bought her family from Checkers and Pick n Pay this month. Simphiwe_Home posted the TikTok video breaking down her monthly grocery haul, saying prices will keep rising. She told Mzansi the only option left is to shop smart.

Simphiwe_Home's grocery haul did not include meat. Images: Simphiwe_Home

Source: TikTok

Rands are shrinking and trolleys are feeling it

South Africa’s food inflation eased to 3.1% in March 2026 over the same month in the previous year, according to Trading Economics. However, it has it quickened to 4.0% in April. For families already stretched thin, even a small uptick hits hard at the till.

Basics like cooking oil, bread, dairy, and rice have been creeping up for months now. Households are making tougher choices with every visit to the shops. The squeeze is showing up in kitchens and conversations right across the country.

Simphiwe split her spending across both retailers and chased specials wherever she could find them. School snacks, oats, noodles, and everyday staples all made the cut after careful planning. Nothing in that trolley landed there by accident.

She was honest with her followers about where things stand. Prices are going up, and there is no running from that, she said. The only real option for most South African families right now is to be smarter about every rand spent.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

More grocery hauls

Source: Briefly News