Mzansi is in a frenzy after a TikToker dropped a massive beauty haul from Takealot’s House of Beauty event in Joburg

The glam event was packed with big brands, live demos, and all-around beauty overload moments that any beauty lover would adore

After seeing the value and quantity of the goodie bags, the comments section was full of people who were both in awe and jealous

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One woman's huge beauty haul gained a lot of attention. Image: @lancabane_gu2le2

Source: TikTok

A South African woman had Mzansi yearning after her goodie bags after sharing her experience at the Takealot House of Beauty in Johannesburg 2026.

TikToker, @lancabane_gu2le2, posted the video on 27 April 2026, the last day of the event. In it, she shows off an eye-popping haul of skincare, haircare, makeup, nail products, drinks, and more, all laid out across her carpet. Nothing came in singles either, with most items stacked in multiples, leaving viewers stunned at just how much she managed to score from the event. When asked in the comments why her goodie bag was so big, the TikToker replied:

"This is from two goodie bags. I had two tickets, 1 for Friday and 1 for Sunday. I also won a lot from the stalls and winning games 🤭"

Takealot’s House of Beauty had several activities, goodies, performances and speakers. Image: @beautybytakealot

Source: Instagram

Beauty lovers indulged in Joburg’s Takealot House of Beauty

Takealot's beauty event, the ultimate glam experience, took place at the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit in Joburg, 24-26 April 2026, attracting beauty fans, influencers, and industry insiders for a full-on glam experience. The event was packed with big-name brands, cool activations, and live demos, where people got to learn tips, tricks, and the latest trends straight from the pros. It wasn’t just about makeup either; there were lounges, entertainment spots, and plenty of Instagram-worthy moments.

Guests got stuck into hands-on experiences, checked out new products, and moved between interactive zones that kept things fun and engaging. There were free mini-treatments, live broadcasts, and goodie bags loaded with products and discounts, which definitely sweetened the deal. The lively, adults-only expo created a space where people could learn while mingling and enjoying everything beautiful in one place.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi wants the plug

Pure jealousy and curiosity were the order of the day in the comments section. Many people took to @lancabane_gu2le2's TikTok page to show their awe at the value of the haul, while others joked that she was sorted for years. A large number of people also asked how to get tickets, saying they either missed out or had no idea the event existed. Now everyone wants in. From asking how to secure tickets to already plotting for the next one, it’s clear the video had people taking notes, because after seeing what she walked away with, missing out again doesn't seem to be an option for some.

This is what South Africans had to say:

DamooiTandoe questioned:

"How do you guys know of such events😭😭I’m so jealous."

Naledi__S planned:

"In this economy, I think I am gonna buy a ticket next time and do this as a life hack, restock on products for the next 3 years 😭"

𝓜𝓪𝓼𝓱𝓮𝓷𝓰𝓮 replied:

"Imagine paying 500 or less then getting cosmetics for 3k+."

Ntshidiseng Vinolia Madingwane said:

"By far the best haul I’ve seen of the Takealot house of beauty🥰"

Londiwe Makhanya🍒 noted:

"We didn’t get this much in Durban😭😭😭😭, ningathi ngiya-complain, I’m just stating facts."

felicia_Moshoaliba stated:

"Click better pull up because this is 🔥🔥🔥🔥"

The Retail therapist asked:

"When’s the next one?"

SIHLE BEAUTY exclaimed:

"I’m so jealous."

Lindie wrote:

"We are missing a sanitary stand in these stalls."

phesh_nk said:

"Sending jealousy because I didn’t get a ticket 😏"

nsovo_m0 replied:

"You are sorted for years, I am so jealous."

Nelly Nomvula❤️😊 said:

"Yoh stock for the year 😁♥️"

🇿🇦 stated:

"Open your own Dischem, Sisi."

More Briefly News articles on hauls

A student stunned South Africans after showing off a surprisingly large meat haul bought for just around R200 from a local butchery, sparking debate about food prices and how far a tight budget can stretch.

A Cape Town woman left Mzansi debating grocery prices after showing her monthly haul of just over R5,000, with many questioning whether she could have gotten better value at cheaper stores.

A Cape Town woman’s monthly grocery haul of just over R5,000 had Mzansi split, with some impressed at how much she managed to get.

Source: Briefly News