Moozlie has once again ignited a heated debate over her outfit choices, with online users arguing that her latest look was far too risqué

This comes after photos of the media personality's look for the Metro FM Music Awards surfaced online, where she wore a daring one-piece showing off her sculpted thighs and a whole lot of skin

The look was met with a cocktail of reactions from the online community, garnering both praise and criticism

Moozlie's look for the Metro FM Music Awards sparked intense backlash. Images: moozlie

Source: Instagram

South African rapper and media personality Moozlie caused quite a stir over the Metro FM Music Awards weekend when she debuted one of her looks for the event.

Known for her bold, experimental, and always unique fashion sense, Moozlie is no stranger to pushing boundaries when it comes to the red carpet. The rapper, who has built a reputation as a trendsetter in the South African entertainment industry, stepped out in a daring, avant-garde ensemble that left little to the imagination, officially celebrating her new show on Metro FM.

On 25 April 2025, the star shared photos of one of her four looks for the event, a pearl-adorned bodysuit, courtesy of her trusted stylist, Keketso "Pinky" Nthibane, who has styled the Go Getter rapper for several of her most iconic public appearances.

Nthibane is the creative force often credited with honing Moozlie's "Skhanda Queen" aesthetic, blending high-fashion elegance with a gritty, street-style edge that has made the star a permanent fixture on best-dressed lists.

However, this latest collaboration has proven to be their most controversial yet.

While the intricate pearl detailing was praised for its craftsmanship, the sheer daringness of the bodysuit left Mzansi split down the middle. For many, it was another example of Moozlie’s refusal to play it safe, but for others, the look pushed the envelope a bit too far for a mainstream awards ceremony.

See the pictures of Moozlie's outfit below.

Social media reacts to Moozlie's outfit

While a number of fans and peers on Instagram admired Moozlie's look, raving over the creativity and the star's sculpted legs, critics on X (formerly Twitter) argued that her outfit was far too revealing. Read some of the comments below.

MtoloSam said:

"This outfit had potential, had it had a skirt."

nodnajustza wrote:

"Trust her to show thighs."

ThandieM_ reacted:

"Yoh, ey, she stresses me out this one. Yoh, ah ah."

phind84465 suggested:

"A micro mini skirt would have been perfect to complete this dress, but bum first."

Moozlie faced backlash over her latest outfit choice. Image: moozlie

Source: Instagram

RefilweMohlamo3 threw shade:

"What a beautiful dress; where is the rest of it?"

Mthobisi_Mboma was curious:

"Did she wear this on the red carpet?"

TebogoN61063 asked:

"What happened to dressing up?"

Moozlie reflects on years-long career

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Moozlie marking a major milestone in the entertainment industry.

The media personality reflected on her career, where she transformed from a budding presenter into an industry powerhouse, and described it as a "full-circle moment."

Source: Briefly News