Nomuzi Mabena turned 31 today, and she sure still knows how to flaunt her stylish looks

The rapper is known for her amazing presenting skills and her fire rhymes, but she also knows how to make a statement with her street style

Moozlie has been in the industry for over a decade, and her style has evolved with her through the years

Media personality Nomuzi 'Moozlie' Mabena always looks stunning without fail. Image: @moozlie

Source: Instagram

The fashion queen is the ever-so-gorgeous Nomuzi Mabena, popularly known as Moozlie. The rapper just turned a year older and is living proof that whether you grow old, your style should remain at the top of its game.

Nomuzi 'Moozlie' Mabena turns 31

The Don't Panic hitmaker has passed the big 30, and the rapper celebrated her birthday on Friday, 22 September 2023.

The media personality, who rose to fame in 2012 after reigning supreme at the MTV VJ search, shared on Instagram that she is turning 31. Moozlie shared snapshots of herself looking stunning and captioned the post:

"Today marks my 31st birthday, and I'm grateful for 31 years of God's grace and love. My sole wish for this special day is to experience even more of His presence."

See the post below:

The evolution of Moozlie's drip

One of Moozlie's most notable interests is fashion. She has always been the hip-hop queen of drip.

The rapper always looks her best on stage and on the streets. In fact, everywhere she goes, Moozlie knows how to turn heads. Nomuzi's fans always take notes of her stylish dress-up.

Briefly News has compiled a list of some of the best looks the rapper has shown off.

Take a look at Moozlie's top three looks below:

Moozlie's Kill Bill era outfit

The media personality and rapper looked lavishing in her yellow short biker two-piece.

This look was captured during her performance at Focalistic's event #StraataNationAddress on Saturday, 16 September 2023. This was one of her many outfits on that day.

Moozlie's stunning G-Star Raw outfit

The Don't Panic hitmaker with her rich aunt look. The G-Star Raw premium luxury jean brand dressed Moozlie for this post. She actually recently hosted the brand ELWOOD Jeans launch at the Mother City.

Best dressed GQ South Africa's host

Yah, Moozlie most definitely ate this look and left no crumbs. The star was recently the best-dressed host for the GQ Best Dressed Awards 2023. This was one of her three looks at the ceremony.

