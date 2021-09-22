Mzansi rapper and television presenter Nomuzi Mabena, professionally known as Moozlie, celebrates her 29th birthday today, 22 September, 2021. Being the lit boss babe that she is, Moozlie has gained a large and loyal following. Slaying it in the male-dominated hip hop industry, Moozlie has made it clear that women are rising.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Nomuzi 'Moozlie' Mabena has done Mzansi proud with the waves she has made in the hip hop scene being a female. Image: @moozlie

Source: Instagram

In celebration of her special day, Briefly News posted on social media to wish Moozlie and found some of our peeps had no idea who she is. The horror!

So, if you too are like our friends, here is the rundown, in just five lit points, on the gorgeous and fierce Moozlie:

1. Born in Benoni, Gauteng, the beautiful Moozlie walked away a winner at the MTV VJ Search in the year 2010 and her career has boomed ever since.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

2. Moozlie was enrolled at Varsity College in Sandton for a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Sciences, however, she left to peruse her music career and never completed it.

3. After having worked with MTV Base for some time, Moozlie moved on to VUZU and Channel O Africa – just the start of her impressive presenter career.

4. In October 2017, Moozlie released her debut mixtape, Versus, letting the world know she is coming for all the titles. She then released a studio album called Victory in 2018 and many singles thereafter.

5. Moozlie has dated South African actor Thomas Gumede and her manager Sbuda Roc (they are still together).

Nomuzi 'Moozlie' Mabena announces awesome partnership with major brand

Nomuzi 'Moozlie' Mabena signed a deal with well-known alcohol brand Cruz Vodka. Signing ambassadorship and endorsement deals are a huge part of celebs' lives as they pride having side incomes aside from their craft, reported Briefly News.

Celebrities have been making packets off brand deals for the longest time, and Moozlie got in on it. The bigger the brand, the more green you get, and it also doesn’t hurt to help your career.

Briefly.co.za learnt that Moozlie just signed a deal with Cruz and is extremely excited about the new partnership, hoping it will be a long one. Alcohol brands are one of the best brands to sign with as an artist.

Source: Briefly.co.za