Paving the way for others to follow, a local woman who worked as a cashier is celebrating an enviable achievement

Turning to the socials, the bright spark announced that she's fresh from obtaining her Law Diploma

Other inspired locals have headed to the socials to share their messages of congratulations

From a cashier at a local supermarket to a Law Diploma holder, an inspirational female trailblazer is strutting her stuff, and Mzansi is here for it.

The graduate, Teboho Mpho, is unemployed currently but is not letting that bog her down.

From cashier to diploma holder, a local woman is flexing her achievement and inspiring others. Image: Supplied.

Instead, the bright spark has chosen to approach the future with the sort of positive outlook befitting a goal-driven independent woman.

"Though I am still an unemployed graduate and an LLB (Honours) student, I believe there is more coming my way and more that I should be grateful for," she said.

Briefly News published a picture post on the young woman's achievement that attracted more than 450 positive reactions on Facebook.

Mzansi raises a glass

Below we take a look at some of the comments on the post.

@Mabatho Kwedashe expressed:

"Perseverance and patience really pay off."

@Phuti Kganyago offered:

"Women in law. #Madam Jurist."

@Nokutula Ngejane shared:

"Congrats cc."

@Sinalo Nciweni L Q said:

"Dear black child. It's possible."

@Pontsho Ernestina added:

"Congrats."

Meet Elizabeth Ely, domestic worker who obtained her degree at 60

Briefly News earlier reported on a local gogo who is an inspiration to Mzansi after recently obtaining her degree in Business Management.

Although it's unclear how long Elizabeth Ely had been working towards the incredible achievement, the 60-year-old domestic worker managed to get it done.

Heading online, LinkedIn member Thomas Mawela shared her amazing story.

"A clean sweep: Domestic worker obtains Business Management degree at age 60 - Elizabeth Ely," he captioned the post.

Local social media users were certainly inspired by the wonderful old lady and her determined spirit. Many people felt she was a true window of hope for the youth of Mzansi.

Student set to graduate from university same day as his 51-year-old mom

In related news, Briefly News reported that a student named has excitedly announced on Linkedln that he would be graduating from the university on the same day as his mother.

Denu Bon said that his mother's first academic sojourn at Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ogun State began in 1992 when she secured admission for pre-degree studies after five years of not getting admitted.

According to him, his mother, Elizabeth Ogunbona, got her Bachelor's degree in 1998 but was hell-bent on furthering her education to the zenith.

However, childbearing and family demands stood in her way, making her wait for many years before continuing the quest for further studies.

Denu said in 2018, his mum successfully aced her doctoral thesis while combining being a school owner, managing a start-up and school work.

