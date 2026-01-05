“This Is Disgusting”: South Africans Outraged by Camps Bay Festivities Aftermath
- A viral video showed the disappointing state of a beach in Cape Town's affluent suburb, Camps Bay
- Debris was scattered across the sand and along the pavements, leaving many South Africans in disbelief
- A social media user shared a suggestion involving the City of Cape Town on how to keep the beaches clean
Many South Africans were left disappointed when a video of a litter-filled Camps Bay made the rounds on social media. Many asked for the City of Cape Town to intervene.
On 3 January 2026, the Instagram page Visit Cape Town gave people a glimpse of the beach in the affluent suburb, where papers, cooldrink bottles, and other debris were strewn across the sand and along the road, painting a messy and neglected scene.
It's been a tradition for many South Africans to head to the beach during the festive season, and what has mostly remained a constant is the dirt left behind once the crowds have gone home.
South Africans disappointed in dirty Camps Bay
Several members of the online community expressed their disgust at seeing the beach in such a state.
@kotzemarlene4 suggested in the comment section:
"Bring back beach constables and write fines for littering. It's also a good form of job creation; they can dress as lifeguards and blend in."
@annelinemaclachlan told the online community:
"Everyone who goes to the beach should clean up after themselves. How can you think it's the city's job to clean up after you? Did your parents not teach you basic manners and how to behave in a public beach?"
After seeing the litter, @sammyack89 said:
"Sis, man. This is disgusting."
A curious @cardi_matill wondered:
"Why are no bins provided on the beach?"
@stoutgat_1350 shared online:
"Those municipal workers could be put to do much more dignified and uplifting tasks if they didn't have to pick up litter."
Watch the Instagram reel posted on Visit Cape Town's account below:
Source: Briefly News
