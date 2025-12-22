A Durban man shared a video comparing the two cities' beaches, and the difference was shocking

Cape Town's beach showed clean blue water with happy swimmers enjoying the waves

Mzansi had mixed reactions, with some defending Durban's warm waters and others cracking jokes

A Durban man taking selfies.

A video comparing the state of Cape Town and Durban beaches has sparked a big debate online after showing the difference between the two coastal cities. The clip was posted by Facebook user @newagebeing777 from his home in Durban, Chatsworth, on 19 December 2025 with the caption:

"Durban Vs. Cape Town Beach Edition."

The video started by showing a woman playing happily in the beach water in Cape Town. The water looked clean and blue as the woman squealed with excitement in the waves. The scene then switched to show the Facebook user @newagebeing777, who looked both impressed and shocked by the clean water. He shook his head from side to side and said:

"That's Cape Town beach, look at the colour of the water. Mmm."

The video then cut to a completely different scene showing a Durban beach. The water looked brown and dirty, with the brown colour moving back and forth with each wave. The beach looked empty compared to the Cape Town footage, and the water didn't look safe for swimming. The man's tone changed completely as he said with disgust:

"That's Durban, sis! Durban!"

The video went viral and got over 4,000 reactions and more than 600 comments. South Africans had plenty to say about the comparison clip, with many trying to figure out what made Durban's water look so brown. Some people came up with funny theories about what caused the dirty water.

A woman swimming on a Cape Town beach.

SA weighs in on beach comparison

Netizens shared their thoughts on the Durban beach state on Facebook user @newagebeing777's post:

@olly_g_ollin_rossouw made a joke and said:

"I think Durban has curry in the waters."

@andile_ayanda_mkhize had a theory:

"Durban water, it's like you were bathing in it."

@neville_stone defended Cape Town:

"Remember, Cape Town water is cold."

@maduvha_matodzi joked:

"Durban beach is carrying lots of sins😂😂"

@manuel_moran made a play on words:

"There is a reason why it's called 'DURTBIN'."

@emmie_mei wasn't interested in visiting and revealed:

"To think someone said let's go to Durban, and I glared at him, asking: dude, are you for real🤨 Yeah, no thanks."

@hayley_eagle confirmed the Cape Town experience and said:

"To be fair, here in Cape Town, the water is ice cold, beautiful, clean, well taken care of and ice cold."

@anele_mashalaba defended Durban and argued:

"Cape Town is always freezing, you can't really enjoy swimming there, unlike in Durban."

Watch the Facebook clip below:

