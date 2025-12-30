A Cape Town woman shared a video of the V&A Waterfront showing how crowded it was during December

A Cape Town woman has sparked a debate online after sharing a video of the city's streets during the festive season. On 27 December 2025, the woman posted a clip showing the V&A Waterfront packed with people enjoying their holidays on her TikTok page @mulweli_2.0. The video shows crowds of people walking through the streets with barely any space between them. Everyone seems to be out exploring, vacationing and sightseeing in the area. The woman captioned her video asking people who plan to travel to Cape Town for the New Year to postpone their vacations because everything and everywhere is already crowded.

The post went viral as South Africans shared their thoughts. Some people agreed with her and said they avoid going to popular spots during the festive season for this exact reason. Others said they were happy to see locals and tourists enjoying themselves after years of Covid restrictions. However, many people disagreed with the woman's suggestion to postpone trips. They explained that the V&A Waterfront is always busy, no matter what time of year it is, and that this level of crowding is perfectly normal for the area.

Mzansi reacts to Cape Town crowds

Social media users shared their thoughts on TikTok user @mulweli_2.0's clip, stating:

@Adrian Moorgas commented:

"Glad to see all of South Africa enjoying Cape Town."

@Masa shared:

"Every popular restaurant is fully booked😭."

@RomeoKoena stated:

"What's wrong with people coming to enjoy themselves, wena 'Freedom Fighter'? Aren't those the same beliefs you are preaching for people to be free to go anywhere they want???"

@Kabelo Mafashion added:

"Maybe in January, the traffic congestion will be less; it is the perfect time to visit when everything is getting ready to implement new year resolutions."

@kgaugeloshadung97 wrote:

"Jan/Feb is probably the best relaxed, off-season, prices and sales."

@Eugene Bobo Mabasa said:

"But that is quite normal because it's the V&A always like this at this time of the year, it doesn't mean the whole of Cape Town is 'overcrowded'."

@H o n e y C o m b s commented:

"It never used to be like this. Cape Town used to be like a ghost town in December up to 2016. What changed?"

