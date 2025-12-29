A young woman shared a video of people in Cape Town allegedly toyi-toying to stay in a local swimming pool

The lifeguards may have called law enforcement, as they were also seen surrounding the carefree swimmers

Some people online saw no problem with the alleged protesters, while others found the actions disrespectful

People at a local outdoor swimming pool seemingly wanted their time in the pool extended despite calls to get out. Images: Surprising_Media / Pixabay, @kulthum_francis / TikTok

A content creator in Cape Town shared a video of a group of swimmers at Sea Point Pavilion allegedly refusing to exit the swimming pool after being told to do so by lifeguards. Their actions caused a division among social media users.

The young woman, Kulthum Francis, said in the clip posted on 2 December 2025 that the people were told to get out of the water at 6.30pm, as they were closing at 7pm. She also added:

"Even law enforcement is here."

The presence of the uniformed men and women did not seem to bother the swimmers, who chanted 'seven' as they enjoyed the water.

Cape Town swimmers spark debate

Hundreds of members of the online community flooded the comment section with their opinions about the alleged defiant swimmers.

Many people expressed their opinions about what had happened at Sea Point Pavilion. Image: dikushin

@anthea_610 told the online community:

"From someone who once worked there and had to depend on public transport after a shift, people need to respect the staff. They still have to clean and prep for the next day."

@ridwaan.connelly said under the post:

"The city should keep the amenities open as it's festive. Get staff who can work late. Not all people have pools at home."

@smartkids1_0_1 asked the public:

"Why can't they just abide by the rules?"

@usermfpj3nsfly added in the comments:

"In my opinion, this is wrong. Every place has rules and regulations, and if you don't stick to the rules, they will automatically close the place. They have no respect."

@cod_vortex stated to people on the internet:

"Haibo, it's festive. More than enough taxis are driving late."

Watch the TikTok video posted on Kulthum's account below:

